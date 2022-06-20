Bhopal couple fall off scooter, accuse biker of hitting them from behind. Video shows otherwise

A young man’s recording of his motorcycle ride has helped him clear his name after being accused of hitting two other two-wheeler riders. The video has taken social media by storm and triggered a discussion about the importance of dashcams, the use of which is common in many foreign countries.

In the viral video, a scooter is seen losing its balance and tripping on the road and a man and a woman riding it are seen falling to the ground. They were not injured severely, however.

Also Watch | Biker narrowly escapes being hit by speeding train while trying to cross tracks

A biker coming behind it quickly is seen hitting the brakes to avoid hitting them, however, the pillion rider is seen accusing him of hitting them. “Tumhe dikh nahi raha tha kya? (You couldn’t see, or what?)” the woman is heard angrily asking. “Didi, gaadi takrayi bhi nahi hai (The vehicle was not even bumped into),” the biker is heard saying in his defence.

“Bina takraye, hum log raste mein gir gaye? (Without being hit, how did we fall?)” the woman counters him as the man riding the motorcycle offers to show a video of the accident to back his claim. While other passersby too stop to help the man get back on his feet, an altercation ensues and the woman is heard saying, “Aise kaise gir jayenge? (How will we fall without a reason?)” in disbelief. The man is heard trying to play the video recorded on his camera, to show he was not responsible for their fall.

Watch the full video here:

According to the man, the incident happened recently in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city, Bhopal.

While the footage showed the scooter toppling on its own, the biker later in the video said the woman refused to see his recordings. As the couple wanted to file a police complaint against him, the man said he went to police and showed them the recording of the fall, clearing the air.

“This video’s purpose is just to show what kind of incidents can happen and just a slight wrong move can get you in trouble even though it’s not your mistake. Always be aware of your surroundings and ride safely,” the biker wrote while sharing the video online.

While agreeing that careless bikers do hit pedestrians and other vehicles often, many social media users supported the man, saying this time it was not the case. Many also asked him if the couple later apologised to him or not.