This mother’s rendition of ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon’ while cooking has won hearts online

Upon persuasion by her child, a mother sang the 1970s song “Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon” while cooking at her home. The woman’s soulful rendition of the romantic song has gone viral and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

In the clip, the woman is seen flattening the dough and the child requests the mother, “Mummy, please sing one song. I really like your voice. That is why I…” Rejecting the request, the mother says that she had sung earlier. The child persuades her saying it has been long since she sang and the mother replies that the child has heard it many times. The child further insists and finally the woman agrees, saying it will be the final one. While continuing her cooking, the woman begins to sing melodiously. The woman effortlessly renders her soulful singing, capturing listeners’ complete attention.

The clip has garnered more than 14 million views on Facebook and appreciation poured in.

A user commented, “So beautiful voice. She sang so well. If she could get professional training she can be a playback singer. God bless.” Another user commented, “Awesome melodious voice and effortless singing loved it.”

The song from the movie Mehbooba was sung by Lata Mangeskhar and the lyricist was Anand Bakshi. Rakesh Khanna and Hema Malini starred in the 1976 film.

Before this, singer Shalini Dubey posted a clip featuring her singing the hit song “Pasoori” while cooking in her kitchen. Dubey’s immaculate vocal skills won hearts online.