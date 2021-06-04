scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

Mother’s hilarious trick to stop her kids from fighting gets a thumbs up online

On June 2, Diksha Basu took to Twitter, sharing the rather hilarious but useful trick so that her children would stop hitting each other.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 4, 2021 5:00:01 pm
Mother’s trick to stop her kids to fight, Mothers distraction trick to stop her kids hitting each other, mom tricks, Household tricks, Hilarious house rules, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many who came across the hack found it useful, others shared their own tips and tricks they use around the house. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Parenting is tough, and often needs out-of-the-box, innovative thinking. Take this mother for instance who came up with an amazing trick to stop her kids from hitting each other. On June 2, Diksha Basu took to Twitter, sharing the rather hilarious but useful trick so that her children would stop hitting each other.

“Told my kids they were allowed to hit each other once per day so they should really think it through and not waste their one hit and now they’re calmly discussing when might be the best time to hit each other (but the actual hitting has stopped, I’m a genius),” she wrote.

While many who came across the hack found it useful, others shared their own tips and tricks they use around the house. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Since being posted on Twitter, the post has managed to garner over 3 lakh likes with more than 25000 retweets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement