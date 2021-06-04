Mother’s hilarious trick to stop her kids from fighting gets a thumbs up online

While many who came across the hack found it useful, others shared their own tips and tricks they use around the house. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Parenting is tough, and often needs out-of-the-box, innovative thinking. Take this mother for instance who came up with an amazing trick to stop her kids from hitting each other. On June 2, Diksha Basu took to Twitter, sharing the rather hilarious but useful trick so that her children would stop hitting each other.

“Told my kids they were allowed to hit each other once per day so they should really think it through and not waste their one hit and now they’re calmly discussing when might be the best time to hit each other (but the actual hitting has stopped, I’m a genius),” she wrote.

While many who came across the hack found it useful, others shared their own tips and tricks they use around the house. Take a look at some of the reactions.

This tweet made me realise the only reason to have kids: turn your daily life into a reality show of your choosing — Sethu Pradeep (@theSethu) June 3, 2021

Save all the hits up for Xmas day? — Aaron Bird (@aaronbirdnz) June 2, 2021

One time I forgot to put money under my sons pillow in exchange for a tooth. ( tooth fairy). I told him that because he didn’t brush his teeth at night his tooth had a cavity and tooth fairy only collects good teeth. He brushed regularly after that. Genius!😂 — Savita.Shastry (@queenbee1605) June 3, 2021

Wait till stay start watching anime… pic.twitter.com/YXylhWMQHI — Chetan Singh (@yash_chetan) June 3, 2021

I don’t have children yet but I am going to save this forever. — dr. steph d. (@peoplebeweird) June 3, 2021

Lol.. Mine have a deal between them. The one who hits first will be hit three times back by the other. Since that pact, it has reduced quite a bit! — Maggie Inbamuthiah (@MaggieInbamth) June 3, 2021

LOL genius. I started reading the tweet feeling like it was questionable choice of words but finished reading it feeling like “damn, smart!” pic.twitter.com/g7LxfzinzJ — Rehana Khan 🌵 illustrator & designer (@omgKhanArt) June 2, 2021

My dad used this trick to some extent, it stopped working after a while. — ubdussamad (@ubdussamad) June 3, 2021

make it more interesting by letting the hits carry forward if not used🤔🤔 — Stoney Stark (@iamdurbar) June 2, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the post has managed to garner over 3 lakh likes with more than 25000 retweets.