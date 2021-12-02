Watch: Mother tiger turns back to check on cubs, wins hearts online

A video of a mother tiger guiding her three cubs near Geddai Dam in Nilgiris surfaced on social media after Supriya Sahu, Indian Administrative Officer and Principal Secretary of Environment of Tamil Nadu, shared the video on Twitter on December 1 with netizens just loving it.

“Tiger Country – looks like a mother teaching her three teenage kids look at the discipline and the way she checks on them Seen near Geddai Dam #Nilgiris #Tiger #wildlife,” tweeted Sahu.

The three cubs almost seemed lost amidst the wilderness in the video as they kept staring in the direction their mother had gone. Meanwhile, the mother tiger, who was spotted a few feet away, paused for a moment and looked back for its cubs, capturing hearts online. Netizens found the cubs to be disciplined while the mother tiger turned back at them.

The video also captured the waterbody of the Geddai Dam in the background and the vegetation around it amid the tigers taking a stroll offered just the perfect setting for netizens.

Such moments in the wild are rarely captured and the video garnered over 24,000 views and over 1,000 likes since it was shared. “Beautiful shot taken , excellent looking with beautiful of nature & disciplined of tigers family members,” commented Dr Smar, a Twitter user. “These kids know their mom means business so better to behave,” commented another user.

