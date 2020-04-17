Mother and son bust lockdown boredom by nailing a ping pong trick, video goes viral

In the video, the duo had set up three pots and pans in various angles and a red cup in the middle of the floor. In the video, the duo had set up three pots and pans in various angles and a red cup in the middle of the floor.

A mother and son, after several failed attempts, perfected an incredible trick which involves making a ping pong ball bounce off a series of angled pots and pans into a cup.

TikTok star Scott Haennelt, along with his mother posted several videos of their many failed attempts before Haennelt’s mother manages to put the ball in the cup. The videos of all their attempts have garnered millions of views on the TikTok app.

Take a look at some of their video here:

Several musicians who have come across the video collaborated with the mother-son duo and has tried making brats and music out of the ping pong ball sounds.

In the video, the duo had set up three pots and pans in various angles and a red cup in the middle of the floor. The mother-son duo then attempts to bounce the ball into the cup.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 20-year-old had always wanted to master a ping pong bouncing ball trick he saw online, but it wasn’t until he began self-isolating at home with his family that he finally found the time to try it.

