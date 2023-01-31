scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Mother-son duo’s dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is viral

The video features a child actor who played the role of the younger self of Sohail Khan in the 2017 film ‘Tubelight’.

Mother-son duo’s dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is viralPosted on January 6, the clip has amassed two million views.
Listen to this article
Watch: Mother-son duo’s dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is viral
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The film Pathaan has already become a blockbuster and is spreading its magic among fans. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film after a four-year hiatus has already minted almost Rs 300 crore domestically after being released on January 25. People have been flocking to theatres to watch the film on the big screen and many videos of fans dancing to the film’s songs have surfaced on social media.

Also Read |Group of friends recreate Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ steps in wedding performance. Watch

Now, a video of a mother-son duo acing the steps of the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is going viral. The video features actor Ricky Patel, who played the role of Little Bharat, the younger version of Sohail Khan’s character in the Salman Khan film Tubelight that released in 2017. Dancing with his mother Minku Singh, the duo recreated the steps of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone perfectly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricky Patel (@rickypatel642)

Posted on January 6, the clip has amassed two million views.

“Fabulous both of u,” commented a user. “Nice but could go the whole song u guys did super nice,” said another. “Your mom is doing better than you,” wrote a third.

Earlier, a video of a specially-abled fan of Shah Rukh, who travelled all the way from Bihar to watch the film at a theatre in West Bengal, surfaced on social media. The man reportedly reached Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in West Bengal’s Malda, with his friend from Bhagalpur in Bihar, to watch the movie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller also features John Abraham as the antagonist and Salman Khan in a cameo.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 15:40 IST
Next Story

Kidney from sister, pancreas from deceased donor: PGI Chandigarh saves Type 1 diabetes patient with first such simultaneous organ transplant

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close