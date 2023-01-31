Watch: Mother-son duo’s dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is viral

The film Pathaan has already become a blockbuster and is spreading its magic among fans. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film after a four-year hiatus has already minted almost Rs 300 crore domestically after being released on January 25. People have been flocking to theatres to watch the film on the big screen and many videos of fans dancing to the film’s songs have surfaced on social media.

Now, a video of a mother-son duo acing the steps of the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is going viral. The video features actor Ricky Patel, who played the role of Little Bharat, the younger version of Sohail Khan’s character in the Salman Khan film Tubelight that released in 2017. Dancing with his mother Minku Singh, the duo recreated the steps of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone perfectly.

Posted on January 6, the clip has amassed two million views.

“Fabulous both of u,” commented a user. “Nice but could go the whole song u guys did super nice,” said another. “Your mom is doing better than you,” wrote a third.

Earlier, a video of a specially-abled fan of Shah Rukh, who travelled all the way from Bihar to watch the film at a theatre in West Bengal, surfaced on social media. The man reportedly reached Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in West Bengal’s Malda, with his friend from Bhagalpur in Bihar, to watch the movie.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller also features John Abraham as the antagonist and Salman Khan in a cameo.