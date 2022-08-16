Watch video: Mother saves son from being attacked by a snake in the nick of time

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has shared a terrifying clip of a child and his mother’s encounter with a snake just outside their house. The mother is being praised online for her quick action and for saving her son from the snake just in time.

The clip from a CCTV camera shows the long snake slithering in front of the steps of a house as the mother and her child are seen getting out, unaware of the reptile’s presence. While descending the steps, the child steps on the snake, prompting it to raise its hood up.

The mother notices the snake and deftly catches hold of her son who is seen turning back toward the reptile. She then moves away with her son and watches the snake get away.

Watch the video here:

Be careful of snakes during monsoons.This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage. When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter.Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives. pic.twitter.com/uBm41jsEO1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 13, 2022

Nanda said the incident was reported from Karnataka’s Mandya and added a word of advise to let snakes be until experts arrive to rescue them.

“Be careful of snakes during monsoons.This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage. When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter.Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives,” tweeted Nanda.

The chilling clip has garnered more than 35,900 views on Twitter. Netizens were shocked to watch the clip and many users praised the mother for promptly saving her son.

A user commented, “OMG! Look at how it rears up but at least didn’t attack!” Another user commented, “Mother always fights for her children to who ever it is.” A third user wrote, “Wow, a quick action from mom saved this kid.”

Initially she made him aware of snake persence, looks like. That caused panic in him and he tried to get back into the home. While doing so he did not realize he was approaching the snake! Mom was quite alert and pulled him away from the snake. What a presence of mind! — Krishna Prabandh Paritala (@PrabandhKrishna) August 14, 2022

OMG! Look at how it rears up but at least didn't attack! https://t.co/cWv8PCshH9 — Жаклина ♏♀️ (@zaklina15) August 13, 2022

Such alert and brave mother !! https://t.co/Zmu9sgh03Q — anil suri (@suri_anil) August 13, 2022

