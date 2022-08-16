scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Watch video: Mother saves son from being attacked by a snake in the nick of time

Netizens were shocked to watch the clip and many users praised the mother for promptly saving her son.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 1:52:15 pm
mother saves child from snake's attack, snake, child steps on snake, snake attack, Karnataka, Mandya, indian expressNanda said the incident was reported from Karnataka's Mandya and added a word of advise to let snakes be until experts arrive to rescue them.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has shared a terrifying clip of a child and his mother’s encounter with a snake just outside their house. The mother is being praised online for her quick action and for saving her son from the snake just in time.

The clip from a CCTV camera shows the long snake slithering in front of the steps of a house as the mother and her child are seen getting out, unaware of the reptile’s presence. While descending the steps, the child steps on the snake, prompting it to raise its hood up.

ALSO READ |‘Horrific way’: Watch man’s dangerous stunt with three cobras

The mother notices the snake and deftly catches hold of her son who is seen turning back toward the reptile. She then moves away with her son and watches the snake get away.

Watch the video here:

Nanda said the incident was reported from Karnataka’s Mandya and added a word of advise to let snakes be until experts arrive to rescue them.

“Be careful of snakes during monsoons.This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage. When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter.Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives,” tweeted Nanda.

The chilling clip has garnered more than 35,900 views on Twitter. Netizens were shocked to watch the clip and many users praised the mother for promptly saving her son.

A user commented, “OMG! Look at how it rears up but at least didn’t attack!” Another user commented, “Mother always fights for her children to who ever it is.” A third user wrote, “Wow, a quick action from mom saved this kid.”

Videos showing encounters with snakes routinely pop up online. In May this year, a woman and her daughter in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district found what seemed like snakeskin in porottas they had bought from a restaurant. After they filed a complaint, local food safety officials sent the leftover porottas to a laboratory for testing.

