‘Her reaction is priceless’: Mother’s joy on seeing son’s new BMW wins hearts online

Sitting behind the camera, her son talks her through the car, pointing out its features while teasing her in a light-hearted way.

A simple moment between a woman and her son has struck a chord online, and the video of her inside his new BMW car for the first time is being widely shared. From cautious curiosity to an ear-to-ear smile, her changing expressions have left several viewers emotional.

The video, shared on Instagram by @Tax.w.six.packs, shows the woman sitting in the driver’s seat, her hands resting on the steering wheel as she quietly takes in the car’s luxurious interior.

Sitting behind the camera, her son talks her through the car, pointing out its features while teasing her in a light-hearted way. She listens attentively, glancing around the cabin as she slowly gets comfortable.