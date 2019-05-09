Mother pens down heartwarming post celebrating son scoring 60% in class 10th board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 board examination results on Monday and soon announced that 13 children had scored 499/500. While scoring high marks does help students in bagging the college they aim for, it does not define them. Which is exactly what a mother of a class 10th boy, who scored 60 per cent, decided to put across via her post.

Celebrating her son’s score, Vandana Sufia Katoch, whose Facebook profile describes her the founder at Clayground Communications, wrote, “Super proud of my boy who scored a 60% in Class 10 board exams. Yes, it is not a 90, but that doesn’t change how I feel. Simply because I have seen him struggle with certain subjects almost to the point of giving up, and then deciding to give his all in the last month-and-a-half to finally make it through! Here’s to you, Aamer. And others like you – fishes asked to climb trees. Chart your own course in the big, wide ocean, my love. And keep your innate goodness, curiosity and wisdom alive. And of course, your wicked sense of humour!”

Children are often expected to score high percentage in their boards. It is not just the parents and teachers but also relatives and family friends, who put the child under immense pressure. However, not all students can or are able to score over 90 per cent. Which is why Katoch’s post celebrating her son’s marks resonated with many, who felt it was important for parents to acknowledge the hard work their children put in for the exams.

“It sounds so good that parents these days are looking from a different perspective. Not all wards are born to score 90%. The boy is so lucky to have a mom like you!!” read one of the many comments on the viral post that has been shared over 5 thousand times.