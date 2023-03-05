Mother outsmarts son using science trick, wins $100

There is a saying that ‘science is magic that works’. And, an undated video shows just that.

The now-viral video shows a son asking his mother to shift a small ball kept inside an upside-down wine glass to another upright glass without touching the ball or the other wine glass. The mother, who is said to be a science teacher, manages to do this in seconds.

Mom, who’s a physics teacher, accepts a challenge from her son, who’s a soccer player, to move a mini-soccer ballpic.twitter.com/yGJJ9AgQxc — Hy Bender (@hybender) March 4, 2023

The woman achieves this by moving the wine glass with the ball inside it in a fast circular motion. The tiny ball starts moving inside the glass. The woman lifts the glass and the ball while continuing to move it in a circular motion and gently drops it into the other glass.

The ball stays inside the glass as the glass’s circular motion creates a great centripetal force which becomes stronger than the force of gravity. Hence, the ball defies gravity and stays within the glass.

The video of this cool trick has managed to gather 2.3 million views and 87,000 likes. It was tweeted by author Hy Bender on Saturday.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the best. I liked physics the most out of all the sciences I studied. I still use the constant velocity equals zero acceleration when trying to drive is the snow.” Another person wrote, “My dad is a physics teacher and imma show him this”.