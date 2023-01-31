‘Sad reality’: Mother elephant seen ‘teaching’ calf to cross road; watch video

Videos showing the perils of human-animal conflict have repeatedly drawn attention to the vexing issue. While wild animals instinctively roam free through the forest, the movement of vehicles poses danger to both humans and animals. At least some wild animals appear to exhibit traits which indicate that they are learning to adapt to such unusual circumstances. A clip that is being circulated now shows one such ‘teaching’ moment.

The clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shows a mother elephant apparently teaching her baby elephant to cross the road in the wilderness. The elephant calf is seen standing next to its mother near a tarred road while two adult elephants are seen grazing nearby. After halting on the side of the road for a while, the mother elephant crosses the road along with the young one.

Watch the video here:

Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road.A sad reality Video- Santhanaraman pic.twitter.com/Nmn1mrhFvv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 30, 2023

“Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality Video- Santhanaraman,” Sahu captioned the clip. Since being shared on Monday, the clip has been viewed more than 18,000 times on Twitter.

While several users were moved by the mother elephant’s cautious act, others raised concerns over the human-animal conflict. A user commented, “Teaching for safety!. Moreover, need to consider wildlife crossings while designing road infrastructures.” Another user wrote, “Heart touching.” A third user commented, “Yes. Mother elephant is educating her children.”

Earlier, a photograph showing two elephants fiercely protecting an elephant calf had gone viral on social media. The picture showed the two elephants standing next to the calf with their trunks brought close together before the little one as a vehicle approached them.