scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

‘Sad reality’: Mother elephant seen ‘teaching’ calf to cross road; watch video

While several users were moved by the mother elephant's cautious act, others raised concerns over the human-animal conflict.

elephant teaches calf to cross road, elephant teaches calf, road crossing in wild, elephant video, elephant with calf, indian express Since being shared on Monday, the clip has been viewed more than 18,000 times on Twitter.
Listen to this article
‘Sad reality’: Mother elephant seen ‘teaching’ calf to cross road; watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Videos showing the perils of human-animal conflict have repeatedly drawn attention to the vexing issue. While wild animals instinctively roam free through the forest, the movement of vehicles poses danger to both humans and animals. At least some wild animals appear to exhibit traits which indicate that they are learning to adapt to such unusual circumstances. A clip that is being circulated now shows one such ‘teaching’ moment.

The clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu shows a mother elephant apparently teaching her baby elephant to cross the road in the wilderness. The elephant calf is seen standing next to its mother near a tarred road while two adult elephants are seen grazing nearby. After halting on the side of the road for a while, the mother elephant crosses the road along with the young one.

ALSO READ |Elephant herd gets ‘drunk’ consuming fermented water in Odisha. Forest officials beat drums to wake them up

Watch the video here:

“Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality Video- Santhanaraman,” Sahu captioned the clip. Since being shared on Monday, the clip has been viewed more than 18,000 times on Twitter.

While several users were moved by the mother elephant’s cautious act, others raised concerns over the human-animal conflict. A user commented, “Teaching for safety!. Moreover, need to consider wildlife crossings while designing road infrastructures.” Another user wrote, “Heart touching.” A third user commented, “Yes. Mother elephant is educating her children.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Earlier, a photograph showing two elephants fiercely protecting an elephant calf had gone viral on social media. The picture showed the two elephants standing next to the calf with their trunks brought close together before the little one as a vehicle approached them.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:57 IST
Next Story

Golf course or housing? A patch of green divides Hong Kong

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close