Watch: Video shows mother elephant struggling to save calf from being washed away in river

It is said a mother’s love knows no bounds and that they will go above and beyond to protect their children. A recent case in point is from the animal world, where seeing her calf in danger, a mother elephant plunged into action and saved it from being washed away while crossing a river.

Elephants fiercely protect their calves, and often it takes a collective effort from the entire herd. Recently, in a video going viral, one such herd was seen crossing a river when a wobbly young one struggled to keep up with the strong water current. As the mother elephant was seen trying to pull her baby back with her trunk, the rest of the herd patiently waited at the bank.

Also Watch | Netizens tear up over picture of rescued baby elephant hugging forest officer

The video then shows the mother elephant trying to save her calf from the big boulders in the river and helping it to slowly get back on its feet. Once secured, the mother is seen gently escorting the baby to the land below her legs. The duo then climb up the slope of the banks while the herd is seen waiting for them to join.

The intense video shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda highlights “social bonding in animal world” and has been melting hearts online.

Watch the video:

Mother saved its kid getting washed away & escorts her to safety sweetly below her legs. Herd waits for them to join. Incredible social bonding in animal world.

VC:I love Silguri💕 pic.twitter.com/7qkBGoX7Gd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 24, 2022

People on social media were glad that the baby was okay and did not get washed away while others loved how the adults took care of the young one, with one internet user saying, “It takes a village to raise a child”. Others, however, discussed if there were some means that can help wild animals cross such terrains without much hassle.

Scenes which melt your heart 🥰🌸 https://t.co/Na9ZgPQqfk — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 24, 2022

Mother is symbol of unconditional love 👏👏👏 https://t.co/vUGfV04bPc — Yuvraj Ankur (@YuvrajAnkur1) June 24, 2022

Animals are more careful than humans themselves on many occasions! 💓🐘💓👇 https://t.co/SOHByyBUVX — ❤ Marite ❤ (@ttsnoopy) June 24, 2022

In God’s creation all is beautiful – it’s is we who get preoccupied and miss all this magic happening around – thanks for bringing it via video 🙏🏻 — Selva (@selvamsm1) June 25, 2022

Pachyderms are highly intelligent animals and extremely protective about their kiddos. Salutation. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) June 25, 2022

Maa to Maa hoti hai 😘 — Simran Kakkar (@SimranKakkar9) June 24, 2022

Earlier in January, a viral video from Karnataka showed a herd of elephants desperately trying to get out of a canal after being chased by villagers in Mysuru district. After struggling for some time, the elephants finally managed to escape the canal, climbing a few steps on the embankment, thanks to the guidance of forest officials.