Saturday, June 25, 2022
Watch: Video shows mother elephant struggling to save calf from being washed away in river

The intense video shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda highlights "social bonding in animal world" and has been melting hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2022 1:37:23 pm
After struggling for a while the mother and calf safely crossed the river. (Source: susantananda3/ Twitter)

It is said a mother’s love knows no bounds and that they will go above and beyond to protect their children. A recent case in point is from the animal world, where seeing her calf in danger, a mother elephant plunged into action and saved it from being washed away while crossing a river.

Elephants fiercely protect their calves, and often it takes a collective effort from the entire herd. Recently, in a video going viral, one such herd was seen crossing a river when a wobbly young one struggled to keep up with the strong water current. As the mother elephant was seen trying to pull her baby back with her trunk, the rest of the herd patiently waited at the bank.

Also Watch |Netizens tear up over picture of rescued baby elephant hugging forest officer

The video then shows the mother elephant trying to save her calf from the big boulders in the river and helping it to slowly get back on its feet. Once secured, the mother is seen gently escorting the baby to the land below her legs. The duo then climb up the slope of the banks while the herd is seen waiting for them to join.

The intense video shared by forest officer Susanta Nanda highlights “social bonding in animal world” and has been melting hearts online.

Watch the video:

People on social media were glad that the baby was okay and did not get washed away while others loved how the adults took care of the young one, with one internet user saying, “It takes a village to raise a child”. Others, however, discussed if there were some means that can help wild animals cross such terrains without much hassle.

Earlier in January, a viral video from Karnataka showed a herd of elephants desperately trying to get out of a canal after being chased by villagers in Mysuru district. After struggling for some time, the elephants finally managed to escape the canal, climbing a few steps on the embankment, thanks to the guidance of forest officials.

