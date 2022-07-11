scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

‘Like a big umbrella’: Mother elephant protects her calf against rain

The video of the mother elephant and her calf was taken in the Nilgiri hills of Tamil Nadu.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 3:50:06 pm
Mother elephant protects baby elephant from rain, viral elephant video, mother elephant protects calf from rain Nilgiri hills, Tamil Nadu elephant video, Indian expressAccording to PBS, elephant calves stay completely dependent on their mother for food till the age of two.

Elephants are known for their strong sense of community and familial ties. A video showing a mother elephant protecting her newborn calf from rain reinforces the strong sense of kinship the gentle giants have.

The video was taken in the Gudalur municipality of the Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu and was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu.

ALSO READ |‘Love is universal emotion’: Elephant herd reunites with caretaker in heartwarming video

Sharing the 28-second clip on Twitter Monday morning, Sahu wrote, “One of those rare moments when the earth is blessed with the birth of an adorable baby elephant. Mother elephant is like a big umbrella protecting the baby under her belly from heavy rains. Gudalur,Nilgiris #TNForest”.

Sahu’s video has been viewed over 11,000 thousand times. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Sometimes even animals teach us how to take care of young ones with love & affection. In this routine money-minded world…looks lovely…”.

Another person wrote, “True expression of Reality of love. No one can hide the mother’s love towards kids. Realise the gift of love by Nature. Thanks for sharing awesome picture ”.

Last month, a similar video had gone viral on social media. The video, reportedly taken in Tamil Nadu’s Sathyamangalam municipality, showed a herd of elephants walking on the road with a newborn calf moving between their feet completely covered from all sides.

According to PBS, elephant calves stay completely dependent on their mother for food till the age of two. On average, they depart the herd and become independent at the age of 16.

