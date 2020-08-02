Mother-daughter duo’s rendition of ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ from ‘Dil Bechara’ has netizens swooning

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and impressed many. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and impressed many.

Following the release of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie ‘Dil Bechara’, netizens were overwhelmed by emotions and took to social media to express their views. A video of a mother-daughter duo singing the song ‘Khulke Jeene ka’ from the movie has gone viral on social media, leaving many touched.

Shared on Instagram by user @Pineapple Raita, the video was captioned “Quick Cover alert Khulke Jeene ka” along with a message. “The Moment we heard this song we thought of posting our rendition of it! here’s our ‘Carmonised’ version of ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ from ‘Dil Bechara’. Also, thinking of how Sushant Singh Rajput’s work will forever be appreciated and a beautiful soul like him will always be remembered,” the message read.

Watch the video here:

