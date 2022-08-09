scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Mother, daughter groove to Coke Studio song ‘Pasoori’, it’s a must-watch

Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde regularly post their dance videos on Instagram where they have 1.99 lakh followers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 2:42:44 pm
Mother-daughter, dance, Pasoori, Coke StudioThe mother-daughter duo grooved to the Coke Studio song Pasoori.

Ever since the Coke Studio song ‘Pasooriby Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was released in February, it has been a favourite for content creators on social media. You must have come across this song being used in a lot of Instagram reels.

And now a mother-daughter duo has danced to the viral song and it is definitely a must-watch. Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde regularly post their dance videos on Instagram where they have 1.99 lakh followers.

Also Read |This ‘Pasoori’ cover is a hit, but not for the reasons you think

In their latest share posted three days ago, they can be seen wearing matching outfits and grooving in perfect coordination to Pasoori.

“Our take on Pasoori. Something different from what we usually do. Loved this song, got many requests and were motivated to try this. Do let us know what you think,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@niviandishanvi)

The video has so far accumulated more than 18,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to post various comments as people praised the choreography and expressions of the duo.

“This is so nicely choreographed,” commented an Instagram user. Another posted, “Beautiful, so in sync and so elegant. Absolutely love watching you guys.” A third said, “Stunning, absolutely stunning.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

“Wow I love this so much! Both of your expressions are amazing,” reads another comment.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:31:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement