Mother, daughter groove to Coke Studio song ‘Pasoori’, it’s a must-watch

Updated: August 9, 2022 2:42:44 pm
Ever since the Coke Studio song ‘Pasoori‘ by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was released in February, it has been a favourite for content creators on social media. You must have come across this song being used in a lot of Instagram reels.
And now a mother-daughter duo has danced to the viral song and it is definitely a must-watch. Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde regularly post their dance videos on Instagram where they have 1.99 lakh followers.
In their latest share posted three days ago, they can be seen wearing matching outfits and grooving in perfect coordination to Pasoori.
“Our take on Pasoori. Something different from what we usually do. Loved this song, got many requests and were motivated to try this. Do let us know what you think,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video below:
The video has so far accumulated more than 18,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to post various comments as people praised the choreography and expressions of the duo.
“This is so nicely choreographed,” commented an Instagram user. Another posted, “Beautiful, so in sync and so elegant. Absolutely love watching you guys.” A third said, “Stunning, absolutely stunning.”
“Wow I love this so much! Both of your expressions are amazing,” reads another comment.
