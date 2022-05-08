scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

Mother-daughter duo find ‘snakeskin’ in porotta bought from Kerala restaurant

According to food safety officials, the porotta was packed in transparent paper and wrapped around with a newspaper which had a finger-long snakeskin piece in it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2022 10:42:14 pm
Snake skin allegedly found in food in Kerala hotel, Snake skin in porotta Kerala, food mishaps snake skin, Indian ExpressThe leftover porotta were collected and sent to a lab for testing.

A woman and her daughter in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district were shocked when they found what appeared like snakeskin in the porotta they had bought from a restaurant.

The mother-daughter duo, from Poovathoor in the district, reported the incident to the Nedumangad police station. The police then directed them to local food safety officials, who sent the leftover porottas to a lab for testing.

ALSO READ |Dead lizard found with french fries at McDonald’s will surely make you cringe

On Thursday, Priya was in Nedumangad to accompany her daughter, who was there to appear for her Class X examination. After the examination was delayed, they ordered porottas and gravy from the restaurant.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While talking to the media, Arshitha Basheer, food safety officer of the Nedumangad circle, said, “We inspected the hotel immediately. It worked in a bad condition. The kitchen did not have sufficient lighting and scrap was seen dumped outside. The outlet was shut at once and a showcause notice served”.

Best of Express Premium

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness end, mid-credit, and post-cre...Premium
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness end, mid-credit, and post-cre...
Amid Bengal slide, Amit Shah’s tough luck message for BJP: End old ...Premium
Amid Bengal slide, Amit Shah’s tough luck message for BJP: End old ...
5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphonePremium
5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphone
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...Premium
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...
More Premium Stories >>

The officer added, “Our preliminary finding is that the dead skin was in the newspaper used for packing the food. The porotta was packed in transparent paper and wrapped around with a newspaper. The skin somehow came into contact with the porotta. The skin piece was half a finger long.”

The restaurant was temporarily closed during the investigation, but as per media reports, its owners were allowed to reopen the eatery after cleaning it thoroughly. The final decision about the restaurant’s licence will be made after the lab report comes.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement