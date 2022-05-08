Mother-daughter duo find ‘snakeskin’ in porotta bought from Kerala restaurant

A woman and her daughter in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district were shocked when they found what appeared like snakeskin in the porotta they had bought from a restaurant.

The mother-daughter duo, from Poovathoor in the district, reported the incident to the Nedumangad police station. The police then directed them to local food safety officials, who sent the leftover porottas to a lab for testing.

On Thursday, Priya was in Nedumangad to accompany her daughter, who was there to appear for her Class X examination. After the examination was delayed, they ordered porottas and gravy from the restaurant.

While talking to the media, Arshitha Basheer, food safety officer of the Nedumangad circle, said, “We inspected the hotel immediately. It worked in a bad condition. The kitchen did not have sufficient lighting and scrap was seen dumped outside. The outlet was shut at once and a showcause notice served”.

The officer added, “Our preliminary finding is that the dead skin was in the newspaper used for packing the food. The porotta was packed in transparent paper and wrapped around with a newspaper. The skin somehow came into contact with the porotta. The skin piece was half a finger long.”

The restaurant was temporarily closed during the investigation, but as per media reports, its owners were allowed to reopen the eatery after cleaning it thoroughly. The final decision about the restaurant’s licence will be made after the lab report comes.