Most viral wedding videos of 2022: From Pakistani woman Ayesha’s dance to a groom gifting his wife a donkey

Weddings in India are grand and pompous affairs involving many rituals. The year 2022 saw the return of big fat Indian weddings after almost two years of living in the pandemic and toned-down celebrations with a limited number of guests. Many videos related to weddings in India and Pakistan went viral this year.

From a video of a bride making a spectacular entry on her wedding grooving to ‘Sau Aasmaan’ to Pakistani woman Ayesha, who went massively viral for her dance to Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’, we bring to you the most viral wedding videos of 2022.

Pakistani woman Ayesha’s dance to ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’

The most viral wedding video of the year has to be the clip of Ayesha as she took the internet by storm with her graceful and sensual dance to Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’. Dressed in a loose-fitted green-coloured kurta and pyjama, wearing ‘kaleera’ on her wrists, she grooved to the song. The video has more than 18 million views after being posted on November 11.

Bride dances to ‘Sau Aasmaan’ song during wedding entry

A video of a bride making an unconventional entry as she danced to the song ‘Sau Aasmaan’ along with her family and friends won the hearts of netizens at the beginning of the year. YSDC Wedding Choreography even shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the bride named Saba Kapoor as she practised with the team for her perfect bridal entry.

Group of friends join wedding procession and dance after seeking groom’s permission

A group of friends joined a wedding procession and danced after seeking the groom’s permission. They danced along with the baraatis and made the most of the occasion. The Instagram account iam._.ayushroy shared the video on June 23 and it has amassed more than 2.2 million views.

Kerala bride walks along pothole-riddled road

A Kerala woman made heads turn after she shot her pre-wedding photos in the middle of a road filled with potholes. A photography page, arrow_weddingcompany, shared a video from the shoot that saw the woman, clad in a red bridal saree, walking through a pothole-riddled road. Shared in September, the clip went massively viral and accumulated more than 9 million views.

Bride customises wedding outfit after forgetting her blouse on the day of function

A bride faced her worst nightmare when she realised she had forgotten to pack her blouse on her wedding day. However, instead of wallowing in self-pity, she made the most of the situation and customised her wedding attire by turning her cocktail blouse into her wedding blouse. A video of the entire incident was shared on Instagram by Tashika Kaur, a makeup artist.

Pakistani groom gifts bride a donkey on their wedding day

In a bizarre choice of a wedding gift, a Pakistani groom brought a donkey for his bride. While it may sound like a practical joke, the groom had a rational idea behind the whole thing. The groom named Azlan gifted his bride, Warisha, a donkey as she loves the animal. Azlan shared that the donkey is the “world’s most hardworking and loving animal” and that’s why he gifted it to her. The viral video was posted on Instagram by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings on December 9.

Man scans QR code for payment at wedding

India has witnessed massive growth in digital payments with everyone from roadside vendors to vegetable carts accepting them. While it is common to see people showering currency notes while dancing on a dhol during a wedding procession, a video showed how even that has gone digital.

The clip showed a man playing the dhol with a QR code pasted on it so that people can transfer money directly to his account. A video of the ingenious idea was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter.