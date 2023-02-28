Man pushes hundreds of cotton swabs in his beard for a world record title

Serial Guinness World Records creator Joel Strasser has added another world title to his name after he stuffed thousands of cotton swabs in his beard. With this, he got the world record for ‘most QTips in a beard’.

Strasser, a resident of Idaho in the US, achieved this odd world record on February 19 after he took two hours to put 2470 swabs in his beard during his visit to Las Vegas. While in conversation with KHQ TV, Strasser said he would have added more swabs had he carried them with him.

He was in news in December last year after he adorned his beard with 710 Christmas baubles and got the world record for ‘most baubles in a beard’.

In September 2021, Strasser fitted 456 pencils in his beard and got the title of putting ‘most pencils in the beard’. He achieved this world record while he was live on the popular chat show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

As per UPI News, some other beard-related world record titles that Strasser holds are fitting most chopsticks in a beard, most paper straws, most forks, most golf tees, most toothpicks, most clothespins, and most chopsticks put into a beard in a minute.