Indira Gandhi’s letter to ‘working from wedding’: The most popular stories of 2021 on social media

As 2021 draws to a close, The Indian Express looks back at the most read social media stories of the year. From Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, Chinese mother recognizing son’s bride as her long-lost daughter, groom ‘working from wedding’ to 14-foot-long King Cobra ‘standing up’ during rescue operation, versatile content had left netizens amused.
Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata
A copy of a letter written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to industrialist JRD Tata, dated 5 July 1973, was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter. It took netizens on a trip down the memory lane.
Mother finds out her son’s bride is her long-lost daughter on wedding day
An elderly woman in Suzhou, in coastal Chinese province of Jiangsu, spotted the birthmark on her son’s bride. She recognized that her son’s bride is her long-lost daughter and netizens called it a comedy of errors.
A monolith turns up in Ahmedabad park, after appearances across globe
After ‘monoliths’ were spotted at locations across the world, the first such metallic sculpture in India was reported in an Ahmedabad park. The structure was spotted at the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej, surrounded by various urban development projects.
Groom ‘works from wedding’
In a clip shared by a popular wedding-related Instagram page, the groom was seen sitting at the mandap with the device on his lap. As he worked on his laptop, the guests and the pandit were seen waiting for him to start the ritual. But what really left netizens laughing was the bride’s reaction.
Apple’s ‘fumble’ ad features British-Indian’s tabla music
Titled “Fumble”, the 38-second ad released on the Apple’s YouTube channel featured a woman who accidentally drops her phone on the floor. It included the song ‘The Conference’ by musician Nitin Sawhney.
Woman wails outside wedding venue as lover gets married
The woman, originally from Kanpur, claimed that the lover had promised never to marry anyone else, and they have been living together for three years. In the video captured in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, the woman can be seen shouting “Babu…Babu” desperately trying to get a chance to talk to her lover and stop his wedding.
‘Manike Mage Hithe’: Sri Lankan song captures Indian hearts
Sung by Yohani and Satheeshan, the song lorded over music charts in the country with even Bollywood stars getting hooked to it. From countless regional language covers to dance videos, the Sri Lankan song took internet by a storm.
Doctors find AirPod inside man’s body
A man experiencing discomfort while swallowing was shocked when he found out the reason — an AirPod stuck in his oesophagus. It turned out that the man from Worcester, Massachusetts, US had accidentally swallowed the earpiece while in sleep.
Man’s ‘proposal gone wrong’
Things didn’t go as planned for a man in the US as he went down on one knee to propose to the woman he loved. After he decided to pop the question in a packed stadium, the woman was seen sprinting away after turning him down.
King cobra ‘standing up’ during rescue goes viral
A 14-foot long king cobra was spotted inside the bathroom of a Karnataka home in Belthangady. The video capturing the close call a snake rescuer had with a king cobra left people freaking out online.
