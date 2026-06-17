‘Most famous couple on Instagram’: Giorgia Meloni-PM Modi at G7 summit goes viral

The moment comes weeks after PM Modi's visit to Rome, where he gifted Meloni a packet of Parle's Melody toffee, a playful nod to the internet-coined term "Melodi."

Leaders of the G7 nations met in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday to discuss major global issues, reiterate support for Ukraine, and welcome the recent breakthrough in US-Iran relations. However, it was a light-hearted exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni that stole the spotlight online.

A video from the summit, now widely shared on social media, shows the two leaders greeting each other before joining fellow leaders, including US President Donald Trump, for the traditional group photograph.

Though the audio is faint, PM Modi is heard mentioning their popularity online. Meloni smiles and says, “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram.”