‘Most famous couple on Instagram’: Giorgia Meloni-PM Modi at G7 summit goes viral

Leaders of the G7 nations met in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday to discuss major global issues, reiterate support for Ukraine, and welcome the recent breakthrough in US-Iran relations. However, it was a light-hearted exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni that stole the spotlight online.
A video from the summit, now widely shared on social media, shows the two leaders greeting each other before joining fellow leaders, including US President Donald Trump, for the traditional group photograph.
Though the audio is faint, PM Modi is heard mentioning their popularity online. Meloni smiles and says, “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram.”
Meloni to Modi after their viral Melodi toffee post got 10 million likes on Instagram
“Nice to see you again. We are the most famous on Instagram.” pic.twitter.com/Oj9Wd6WzCm
— Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) June 16, 2026
The moment comes weeks after PM Modi’s visit to Rome, where he gifted Meloni a packet of Parle’s Melody toffee, a playful nod to the internet-coined term “Melodi.”
Sharing a video of the exchange on social media, Meloni wrote, “Thank you for the gift.”
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In the clip, both leaders can be seen holding the popular Indian candy and laughing about the viral trend. “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee,” Meloni says, before PM Modi adds, “Melody.”
The nickname “Melodi,” combining Meloni and Modi, first gained traction online after their 2023 meeting. Since then, photos, videos and memes highlighting their friendly interactions at international events have generated millions of views.
Meloni herself embraced the trend in 2024, posting a selfie with PM Modi and captioning it, “Hi friends, from #Melodi.” She later revived the phrase during the G7 Summit in June 2025, sharing a selfie video with the caption: “Hello, from the Melodi team.”
Their recurring, informal interactions at global gatherings have continued to fuel the social media phenomenon, with many users celebrating the camaraderie between the two leaders.