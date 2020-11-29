‘Most awkward yoga pose ever’: Gordon Ramsay learns to grate coconut with his feet

The video concludes with Ramsay finishing the dish and finishing it absolutely delicious after the spiciness has been tempered. (Source: National Geographic India/Twitter)

Across India, there are several cooking tricks and hacks used in traditional households. However, when British chef Gordon Ramsay was taught how to grate a coconut with his feet, he found the task quite awkward.

A video snippet posted by National Geographic India shows the 54-year-old Britisher travelling across India. In one such journey, he is taught how to temper spicy flavours with coconut. The lady in the clip brings a coconut and then uses her foot to grate it. Intrigued by the method, Ramsay gives it a try too.

Watch the video here:

While travelling across India, @GordonRamsay discovers the art of tempering spicy flavours. Join him on a journey filled with culinary inspirations on Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, today at 5 PM, on National Geographic. #NatGeoAdventure pic.twitter.com/Ug6VbCr4sV — Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) November 28, 2020

