Sunday, November 29, 2020
‘Most awkward yoga pose ever’: Gordon Ramsay learns to grate coconut with his feet

A snippet posted by National Geographic India shows Ramsay travelling across India. In one such journey, he is taught how to temper spicy flavours with coconut.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 29, 2020 8:21:16 pm
Gordon Ramsay grate coconut feet viral video, national geographic india, india, indian food, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe video concludes with Ramsay finishing the dish and finishing it absolutely delicious after the spiciness has been tempered. (Source: National Geographic India/Twitter)

Across India, there are several cooking tricks and hacks used in traditional households. However, when British chef Gordon Ramsay was taught how to grate a coconut with his feet, he found the task quite awkward.

A video snippet posted by National Geographic India shows the 54-year-old Britisher travelling across India. In one such journey, he is taught how to temper spicy flavours with coconut. The lady in the clip brings a coconut and then uses her foot to grate it. Intrigued by the method, Ramsay gives it a try too.

Watch the video here:

