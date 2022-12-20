‘Mesmerising indeed’: More than 50,000 flamingos flock Tamil Nadu sanctuary

Like every year, migratory birds, including flamingos, have flocked to Point Calimere Bird and Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu’s Kodiyakarai. IAS officer Supriya Sahu has shared a video of the winged visitors, which has left netizens spellbound.

The clip shared by Sahu, Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, shows a group of flamingos in a water body. Seemingly captured during the golden hour, one of the migratory birds is seen emerging higher and hovering in the air. As rays of light glisten on the water body, the movement of the flock of birds is breathtaking.

Sahu noted on Twitter over 50,000 flamingos have reached the Muthupettai mangrove area.

Since being shared on December 17, the short clip has amassed more than 24,700 views on Twitter. Netizens were delighted to watch the migratory birds. A user commented, “Amazing capture. Loved it.” Another user wrote, “The shot, sun rays on water looks like molten gold.” A third user commented, “It’s really amazing and beautiful flying Migratery Birds, merging with Nature.”

A large number of birdwatchers visit the sanctuary to catch a glimpse of the migratory birds. Spot-billed pelicans, curlew sandpipers, black-winged stilts, lesser sand plovers, common redshanks, little stints, gull-billed terns, brown-headed hulls, and Great knots are also spotted in the sanctuary whose lagoons allure migratory birds.

Avian species, including blue jay, egret, myna, drongo, brahmini kite, curlew, brown-headed gull, flamingo, teal, black-tailed godwit, whiskered tern, blue-tailed bee-eater, redshank, little stint, and painted stork also arrive at the sanctuary. Blackbucks, antelopes, chitals, feral horses, wild boars, and about 250 species of colourful birds also live in the sanctuary.