Gujarat’s ‘wave well’ goes viral as rippling water draws experts to investigate

The ripples appear almost continuous, even though there is no visible object disturbing the water.

A well in Gujarat’s Morbi district has become an unlikely attraction after its water began moving in steady, wave-like patterns without any obvious trigger. The unusual sight, captured on video in Virparda village, has gone viral, leaving residents and experts searching for an explanation.

The ripples appear almost continuous, even though there is no visible object disturbing the water. Locals say the movement is sometimes so strong that water spills over the rim of the well. The phenomenon has drawn curious visitors from nearby villages, while motorists travelling along the adjacent highway have also been stopping to witness it firsthand.