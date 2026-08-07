Gujarat’s ‘wave well’ goes viral as rippling water draws experts to investigate

A well in Gujarat’s Morbi district has become an unlikely attraction after its water began moving in steady, wave-like patterns without any obvious trigger. The unusual sight, captured on video in Virparda village, has gone viral, leaving residents and experts searching for an explanation.
The ripples appear almost continuous, even though there is no visible object disturbing the water. Locals say the movement is sometimes so strong that water spills over the rim of the well. The phenomenon has drawn curious visitors from nearby villages, while motorists travelling along the adjacent highway have also been stopping to witness it firsthand.
Videos of the well have spread widely across social media, prompting a flood of theories from users trying to explain the strange behaviour.
In Gujarat, a new 18 feet well shows ongoing wave like water oscillations, while nearby wells stay still.
District Collector has ordered a probe.
What could be the reason? pic.twitter.com/DCUbu88a7N
— Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) August 6, 2026
“The nearby trees are bending under the wind. The well is very big, looks like the surface stared moving under wind and because of the wall, and the gravity the tide pattern is formed,” one user suggested.
“Pressure difference, or flow issues underground or asymmetrical construction,” wrote another individual.
“There’s something nearby shaking the ground at the fundamental frequency of the water container. A train track or a freeway with a certain volume of traffic. Or, most likely: just some high wind at the right velocity,” added a third person.
As the videos gained attention, Morbi District Collector Swapnil Khare directed officials to investigate the matter. Experts from the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute have also been asked to examine the site and submit a detailed report.
#WATCH | Morbi, Gujarat: An unusual incident has been reported in Virparda village, Morbi taluka, where a farm well has been showing wave-like movement. The District Collector has ordered a detailed report from the groundwater research team.
Collector Swapnil Khare says, “…… pic.twitter.com/hnFamPfBoW
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
Speaking to ANI on Friday, Khare said geologists had already carried out a preliminary inspection. According to their initial findings, the movement is “likely caused by trapped air beneath the water”.
“As the trapped air shifts, it creates movement on the water’s surface…The Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute has also been asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report,” he said.