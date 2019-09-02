‘Moonwalk in Bengaluru’: Artist wins hearts with video of astronaut in city’s potholes

To highlight just how bad the potholes are in Bengaluru, an artist has come up with a quirky video of a man dressed as an astronaut walking through them as if it is the surface of the moon. The video comes days before India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is set to land on the south side side of the moon on September 7.

Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a famous street artist in the city, has always come up with quirky ideas to draw the attention of civic bodies to the problem of potholes. This time he decided to make an actor ‘moonwalk’ down Bengaluru’s streets in Herohalli given the buzz around the Indian Space Research Organisation’s lunar mission.

Popular theatre actor and film star, Poornachandra Mysore, walked down the street in a silver spacesuit. The video quickly went viral across social media with the artist and the actor getting a lot of praise online.

Many commended the artist for how much it looked like the lunar surface at the start of the video, while some tagged concernced officials and ministers to spread the word.

This is not the first time Nanjundaswamy has caught the attention of people. In 2015, he planted a life-sized crocodile in a 12-feet-long pot hole on the Sulthanpalya Main Road in north Bangalore, which garnered praised from all, including Anand Mahindra, and resulted in officials fixing the potholes.

In 2017, he turned a big crater on a road into a pool and collaborated with another artist who dressed as a mermaid and sat in it.