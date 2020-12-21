scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

Months after going viral, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner opens restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi had received outpouring support after a video of the 80-year-old breaking down while speaking to a food vlogger about facing losses in business due to the pandemic had gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2020 7:30:16 pm
Baba Ka Dhaba, Malviya Nagar, 80-year-old vendor couple, Dhaba, Baba Ka Dhaba viral video, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news'Baba Ka Dhaba' starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

Remember the small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar? The eatery had shot into the limelight after a video of its 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad breaking down while speaking to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the loss in business due to the Covid pandemic went viral.

Now, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi have opened a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar. “We have opened a restaurant today which is near my small eatery. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines and have hired two chefs for the same. I will keep running my old eatery also,” Prasad told PTI. The new restaurant has also been named ‘Baba ka Dhaba’.

Tushant Adlakha, a social worker who also works with Prasad, said the restaurant would start functioning from Wednesday. “Today, it was the opening of the restaurant. Prasad will take two days to set up the kitchen and from Wednesday, they will start serving food to customers. They have both dine-in and take away options. They have hired two chefs and the rest of their family members are helping in the restaurant,” PTI quoted Adlakha as saying.

After the video of his plight went viral, Prasad had come out and accused the YouTuber of cheating him. “Gaurav’s biggest mistake was to make that video,” Prasad had said in another video that was widely shared on the Internet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Prasad aka ‘Baba’ had also filed a case against Wasan for cheating. The Delhi Police registered a case against the YouTuber for allegedly misappropriating funds received as a donation for the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The YouTuber too had come forward and defended himself, adding that he had “lost faith in humanity”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement