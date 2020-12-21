Months after going viral, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner opens restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

'Baba Ka Dhaba' starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

Remember the small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar? The eatery had shot into the limelight after a video of its 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad breaking down while speaking to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the loss in business due to the Covid pandemic went viral.

Now, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi have opened a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar. “We have opened a restaurant today which is near my small eatery. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines and have hired two chefs for the same. I will keep running my old eatery also,” Prasad told PTI. The new restaurant has also been named ‘Baba ka Dhaba’.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar. "We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says.

Tushant Adlakha, a social worker who also works with Prasad, said the restaurant would start functioning from Wednesday. “Today, it was the opening of the restaurant. Prasad will take two days to set up the kitchen and from Wednesday, they will start serving food to customers. They have both dine-in and take away options. They have hired two chefs and the rest of their family members are helping in the restaurant,” PTI quoted Adlakha as saying.

After the video of his plight went viral, Prasad had come out and accused the YouTuber of cheating him. “Gaurav’s biggest mistake was to make that video,” Prasad had said in another video that was widely shared on the Internet.

Prasad aka ‘Baba’ had also filed a case against Wasan for cheating. The Delhi Police registered a case against the YouTuber for allegedly misappropriating funds received as a donation for the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.

The YouTuber too had come forward and defended himself, adding that he had “lost faith in humanity”.

Baba says Gaurav’s biggest mistake was to ‘make that video’!

As police registers a case against Gaurav Wasan, he tells @MirchiVidit the REAL reason why he helped #BabaKaDhaba

As police registers a case against Gaurav Wasan, he tells the REAL reason why he helped #BabaKaDhaba

Today, he feels cheated, dejected, torn. Does he deserve this?

