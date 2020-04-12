Follow Us:
Sunday, April 12, 2020
COVID19

Group of monkeys take over swimming pool in Mumbai residential complex

Viral video shows a group of monkeys taking a swim in a residential swimming pool while the humans were away, isolating.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 12, 2020 5:25:12 pm
Monkeys in Swimming pool, Monkeys swimming, Monkey’s in Mumbai, Mumbai news, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending, Indian Express news In the video, while some monkeys were seen taking a leisurely swim, some of them were seen sitting on the poolside, enjoying some peace.

With most part of the world currently under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, there have been multiple instances where wildlife began to reclaim spaces vacated by human beings.

The latest one is from Mumbai where a group of monkeys were seen taking a swim inside a residential swimming pool.

Watch the video here:

The video from Borivali, Mumbai shows a group of monkeys taking a leisure swim while some of them wait by the poolside, enjoying the sun. Bollywood actor and film producer Tisca Chopra also shared a similar viral clip where a monkey was seen diving into the pool from an apartment balcony.

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the monkey’s utilising the pool to its fullest. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The lockdown, which came into effect in India from March 25, was to end on April 14. However, days before the deadline is set to end, there has been talk of an extension. As of now, four states — Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab and Odisha — have announced that lockdown will be extended till April 30 till now.

In India, the coronavirus-linked death rose to 273 with 8,356 positive cases in the country. With over 20,000 casualties, the United States has now overtaken Italy to become the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world. (Track LIVE UPDATES here).

