Group of monkeys take over swimming pool in Mumbai residential complex

In the video, while some monkeys were seen taking a leisurely swim, some of them were seen sitting on the poolside, enjoying some peace. In the video, while some monkeys were seen taking a leisurely swim, some of them were seen sitting on the poolside, enjoying some peace.

With most part of the world currently under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, there have been multiple instances where wildlife began to reclaim spaces vacated by human beings.

The latest one is from Mumbai where a group of monkeys were seen taking a swim inside a residential swimming pool.

Watch the video here:

The society group chat was debating since 2 days whether to empty the pool or not since it wasn’t being used anymore. The neighbours came in and put an end to the discussion. pic.twitter.com/IbJ7nx8Ycr — Bunny (@PreetiManiar) April 10, 2020

The video from Borivali, Mumbai shows a group of monkeys taking a leisure swim while some of them wait by the poolside, enjoying the sun. Bollywood actor and film producer Tisca Chopra also shared a similar viral clip where a monkey was seen diving into the pool from an apartment balcony.

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the monkey’s utilising the pool to its fullest. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The pool is open for business. Why drain it ! 😄 — Yᴀꜱʜ Rᴀᴊ Sɪɴɢʜ (@singh_raj_yash) April 11, 2020

They could have left some lounge chairs for them to laze around :-) — Devi (@kam_devi) April 11, 2020

‘Finally it’s our turn’ they think to themselves. — Guide To The Bible (@GuideToTheBible) April 11, 2020

At last, it got utilized :) and the naughty neighbours seems to be enjoying it. — Apurva Sharma (@Apurvasharma06) April 11, 2020

The dress code is also followed! See, No cotton shorts or vests! — Guru Holla (@gprasadholla) April 11, 2020

Did society say – no more monkeying around? 😂 — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) April 11, 2020

Nature is so beautiful, reclaims even at smallest of opportunity. Wish we let them have more space. — S K Raman 🇮🇳 (@S_K_Raman) April 11, 2020

God damn the world would be so much more fun if we gave up a little more of it. — Lionel Cosgrave (@painfulbusiness) April 11, 2020

So happy finally they are thriving. Humans evolved from monkeys so they deserve this. — Astha (@surfplanethoney) April 11, 2020

The lockdown, which came into effect in India from March 25, was to end on April 14. However, days before the deadline is set to end, there has been talk of an extension. As of now, four states — Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab and Odisha — have announced that lockdown will be extended till April 30 till now.

In India, the coronavirus-linked death rose to 273 with 8,356 positive cases in the country. With over 20,000 casualties, the United States has now overtaken Italy to become the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world. (Track LIVE UPDATES here).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd