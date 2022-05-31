scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Monkeys embrace during touching reunion, netizens say ‘how human’

The undated video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service officer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 2:20:40 pm
Monkeys embracing, Monkeys hugging each other, viral monkey video, touching video monkeys embrace each other, viral animal video, Indian ExpressAccording to the Primate Rescue Center, “Lip-smacking is a social behaviour that usually results in friendly interactions between monkeys in a social group.”

It is said that love is a universal emotion. There is much similarity between humans and animals when it comes to showing affection and a recent video shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, proves this.

The video shared by Nanda on Monday showed a group of monkeys rejoicing as they meet. In the undated video, one can see two fully-grown monkeys, each carrying an infant, coming towards each other and embracing one another. One monkey transfers the infant it is carrying to another as they all stay closely embraced.

ALSO READ |Group of monkeys show the way in social distancing and this picture is proof

The monkeys also make ‘lip smacking’ gestures. According to the Primate Rescue Center, “Lip-smacking is a social behaviour that usually results in friendly interactions between monkeys in a social group.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar dataPremium
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar data
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...Premium
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusionPremium
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusion
More Premium Stories >>

While sharing the video, Susanta Nanda tweeted, “When family met after the pandemic”.

So far, the small 14-second clip has been viewed over 29,000 times and gathered thousands of likes.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Really the unconditional love what they felt after the pandemic is too impressive and possessive”.

Another person remarked, “How human is this! taking the baby first, then all the hugs and smiles/whatever that expression is, just beautiful and so human! More human than the warring Putinites.”

Monkeys are known as highly intelligent animals who often show human-like emotions. The primates are capable of adapting to the urban environment and often known to use skills like negotiation and stealing.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement