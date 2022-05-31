Watch: Monkeys embrace during touching reunion, netizens say ‘how human’

May 31, 2022 2:20:40 pm
It is said that love is a universal emotion. There is much similarity between humans and animals when it comes to showing affection and a recent video shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, proves this.
The video shared by Nanda on Monday showed a group of monkeys rejoicing as they meet. In the undated video, one can see two fully-grown monkeys, each carrying an infant, coming towards each other and embracing one another. One monkey transfers the infant it is carrying to another as they all stay closely embraced.
The monkeys also make ‘lip smacking’ gestures. According to the Primate Rescue Center, “Lip-smacking is a social behaviour that usually results in friendly interactions between monkeys in a social group.”
While sharing the video, Susanta Nanda tweeted, “When family met after the pandemic”.
When family met after the pandemic😌☺️ pic.twitter.com/sDxFHXr1z9
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 30, 2022
So far, the small 14-second clip has been viewed over 29,000 times and gathered thousands of likes.
Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Really the unconditional love what they felt after the pandemic is too impressive and possessive”.
Another person remarked, “How human is this! taking the baby first, then all the hugs and smiles/whatever that expression is, just beautiful and so human! More human than the warring Putinites.”
Monkeys are known as highly intelligent animals who often show human-like emotions. The primates are capable of adapting to the urban environment and often known to use skills like negotiation and stealing.
