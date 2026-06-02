Real-life ‘Maamla Legal Hai’: Monkey snatches bag with Rs 2 lakh cash inside UP court, throws Rs 500 notes from tree

Several individuals were seen running around the court complex, picking up notes from the ground (Representational image/ Pexels)

A monkey triggered chaos at the court complex in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after it snatched a bag carrying nearly Rs 2 lakh and later tossed the notes from the top of a tree.

The incident unfolded on May 31 inside the court compound, where a man had come to complete paperwork connected to a land registration process, NDTV reported.

The money was reportedly being transported by Ravindra Lodhi, an associate of advocate Aamir. As Lodhi was making his way through the court premises, a monkey suddenly grabbed the bag, fled, and then climbed a nearby neem tree.

The now-viral video shows the monkey throwing notes from atop a tree.