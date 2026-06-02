Real-life ‘Maamla Legal Hai’: Monkey snatches bag with Rs 2 lakh cash inside UP court, throws Rs 500 notes from tree

A monkey triggered chaos at the court complex in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after it snatched a bag carrying nearly Rs 2 lakh and later tossed the notes from the top of a tree.
The incident unfolded on May 31 inside the court compound, where a man had come to complete paperwork connected to a land registration process, NDTV reported.
The money was reportedly being transported by Ravindra Lodhi, an associate of advocate Aamir. As Lodhi was making his way through the court premises, a monkey suddenly grabbed the bag, fled, and then climbed a nearby neem tree.
The now-viral video shows the monkey throwing notes from atop a tree.
Watch here:
Bulandshahr, UP : Monkey 🙈 snatched a bag with ₹2 Lakh , climbed on a tree and started showering cash from the top of the tree 😳 pic.twitter.com/Sy2tbz21ce
— Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) June 1, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, drawing numerous reactions. Several users linked the incident to the popular Netflix show Maamla Legal Hai, with one user noting, “Maamla Legal Hai has already made an episode on this.”
“I’ve seen some entitled behavior in my time, but this monkey’s got some serious issues! Must’ve been watching too many Bollywood movies. What’s with the sudden love for money, eh?” another user commented. “While many are laughing, it happens to people also – many get money by luck and throw it away as they don’t know how to use it,” a third user reacted.
Initially, those gathered at the scene were unsure what was falling. But when they realised the papers drifting down were Rs 500 notes, a frantic rush followed as people scrambled to collect the money. Several individuals were seen running around the court complex, picking up notes from the ground and trying to catch others as they floated through the air, the report added.
When the cash was counted, around Rs 40,000 was missing from the original amount of nearly Rs 2 lakh. Although some people reportedly returned the notes they had collected, the entire sum could not be recovered.