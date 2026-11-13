Monkey snatches pensioner’s Rs 81,800 in Shimla, throws cash down a hill

A monkey’s unexpected act has taken social media by storm after a video showing currency notes scattered across a hillside in Himachal Pradesh went viral.

The incident reportedly took place near the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla, where a monkey snatched a packet containing Rs 81,800 from a pensioner, who was headed to a bank to deposit the amount.

Watch the video

Gazab bandar hain 😂 monkey snatched a packet containing ₹81,000 from a person near Shimla DC Office and scattered the cash everywhere. Thankfully, locals stepped in and helped recover the money. https://t.co/VBOWVA52Nn — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 12, 2026

According to online reports, the monkey snatched the packet while climbing a tree. It then pulled the currency notes from the envelope and threw them down, scattering multiple Rs 500 notes on the hill.

As the pensioner scrambled to recover his money, locals quickly stepped in to help. People at the spot reportedly collected the scattered currency notes and returned them to the pensioner instead of taking advantage of the situation.

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While most of the money was retrieved, Rs 1,500 reportedly went missing, and some notes were damaged.

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Monkey menace, a concern

Locals who helped the man alleged that monkey menace has been on the rise in the town, inconveniencing residents. According to reports, locals said monkeys have been snatching food, personal belongings and other items from people. Residents have also complained about alleged incidents of monkeys biting people, sparking fear among tourists.

Netizens reacted to the video. One user said, “Hey Shimla, the monkeys have wreaked havoc—they take your glasses, they take your money.” Another user commented, “Shimla has such notorious monkeys. That place is hell because of them. They even snatched my phone and other belongings while I was there. Hated the place.”