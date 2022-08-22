Monkey snatches Mathura DM’s spectacles and only returns it after much pleading. Watch

Monkey menace is common in some Indian cities like Mathura and Vrindavan. Moneys often take personal belongings of people and have to be coaxed or bribed to return them. A video showing policemen pleading with a group of monkeys to return the spectacles of a district magistrate in Mathura is now going viral.
The video, posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows a group of policemen along with Mathura DM Naveen Chahal looking towards a group of monkeys who had reportedly taken hold of the DM’s spectacles. By the end of the video, the specs are retrieved and handed over to Chahal.
If you had not seen someone more powerful than District Magistrate of a District in India😊
Monkey snatches glasses from DM Navneet Chahal in Vrindavan, Mathura.After some pleading,the monkeys returned the glasses. pic.twitter.com/YTERfjh62G
Even I have experience the same thing last month at vrindavan, they are well trained, one should give fruity or sweets
Meanwhile monkey :- कलेक्टर होगा अपने घर का 😆😆😆
Very powerful !!! Privileged. The entire administration on the street ..Wish they had same concern and attended to citizens issue..
Where was the need to put so many officers to get back the spectacles? Waste of human resources, IMHO.
देख के अच्छा लगा….. सारे आदमी एक समान है बंदरों की नजर में.. 🙂
I was warned about it on my visit there. Went around without glasses. Probably the only place in India these guys take away your glasses.
Happened to me! I was sitting in an auto and from nowhere a monkey came and snatched my glasses and went up a pole. A small boy came in few seconds, threw up a Frooti for the monkey and the monkey dropped the glasses. The boy asked for 50Rs. The episode lasted for hardly 5min
Reminds me of my many negotiations with the Vrindavan simians since childhood 😅! https://t.co/SDnxUedchw
In temple towns like Vrindavan and Mathura, monkeys are known for stealing people’s belongings that they only return after negotiating treats in form of fruits or fruit drinks.
“If you had not seen someone more powerful than District Magistrate of a District in India. Monkey snatches glasses from DM Navneet Chahal in Vrindavan, Mathura.After some pleading,the monkeys returned the glasses,” Nanda wrote as caption to the video.
Commenting on Nanda’s video, many netizens recalled similar encounters they had with the monkeys. A Twitter user wrote, “Happened to me! I was sitting in an auto and from nowhere a monkey came and snatched my glasses and went up a pole. A small boy came in few seconds, threw up a Frooti for the monkey and the monkey dropped the glasses. The boy asked for 50Rs. The episode lasted for hardly 5min.”
Another person commented, “I was warned about it on my visit there. Went around without glasses. Probably the only place in India these guys take away your glasses.”
“Reminds me of my many negotiations with the Vrindavan simians since childhood!”, a Twitter user recalled.
