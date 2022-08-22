scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Monkey snatches Mathura DM’s spectacles and only returns it after much pleading. Watch

The video was reportedly taken in Vrindavan, a holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Mathura DM Naveen Chahal, Monkey steals DM’s specs in Vrindavan, Video monkey steal district magistrate’s glasses, Monkey in Vrindavan take DM’s glasses, Viral video monkey take away officer’s specs, Indian expressIn temple towns like Vrindavan and Mathura, monkeys are known for stealing people’s belongings that they only return after negotiating treats in form of fruits or fruit drinks.

Monkey menace is common in some Indian cities like Mathura and Vrindavan. Moneys often take personal belongings of people and have to be coaxed or bribed to return them. A video showing policemen pleading with a group of monkeys to return the spectacles of a district magistrate in Mathura is now going viral.

ALSO READ |Watch: Injured monkey, its baby go to doctor’s clinic in Bihar to get treated

The video, posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows a group of policemen along with Mathura DM Naveen Chahal looking towards a group of monkeys who had reportedly taken hold of the DM’s spectacles. By the end of the video, the specs are retrieved and handed over to Chahal.

In temple towns like Vrindavan and Mathura, monkeys are known for stealing people’s belongings that they only return after negotiating treats in form of fruits or fruit drinks.

“If you had not seen someone more powerful than District Magistrate of a District in India. Monkey snatches glasses from DM Navneet Chahal in Vrindavan, Mathura.After some pleading,the monkeys returned the glasses,” Nanda wrote as caption to the video.

Commenting on Nanda’s video, many netizens recalled similar encounters they had with the monkeys. A Twitter user wrote, “Happened to me! I was sitting in an auto and from nowhere a monkey came and snatched my glasses and went up a pole. A small boy came in few seconds, threw up a Frooti for the monkey and the monkey dropped the glasses. The boy asked for 50Rs. The episode lasted for hardly 5min.”

Another person commented, “I was warned about it on my visit there. Went around without glasses. Probably the only place in India these guys take away your glasses.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

“Reminds me of my many negotiations with the Vrindavan simians since childhood!”, a Twitter user recalled.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:01:48 pm
Next Story

Roshni Chopra shares how to make a healthier version of falafel

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement