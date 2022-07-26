scorecardresearch
Watch: Girl attacked by spider monkeys in Mexican zoo

The video was originally posted online by TikTok user @greciadlg2.

July 26, 2022 6:41:31 pm
Spider monkey grabs girl’s hair, Monkey in Mexico zoo holds girls hair, Girl gets almost scalped by monkey in zoo, Spider monkey Mexico zoo, Viral video Monkey holds girls hair, Indian expressSo far the video has raked over eight million views on TikTok and is being widely circulated on other social media platforms as well.

One might think that wild animals kept in a zoo enclosure will not be able to harm visitors. However, in a shocking video, a monkey in a zoo is seen grabbing a girl’s hair.

In the video, one can see a girl, who appears to be 11 or 12 years old, getting close to the wired wall that separates the monkeys from visitors.

However, a monkey somehow grabs hold of the girl’s hair and refuses to let go. Soon other visitors intervene and the monkey and the girl are separated. However, seconds later as the girl tries to walk away, two monkeys again catch hold of her hair but this time she moves quickly and gets free.

The monkeys in the video are identified as spider monkeys that are found in Central and South America. This video, originally posted online by TikTok user @greciadlg2 on July 24, was reportedly taken in a zoo in Mexico.

So far, the video has raked in over eight million views on TikTok and is being widely circulated on other social media platforms as well.

This clip comes weeks after a similar video that showed an orangutan grabbing a man’s leg went viral on social media. The incident took place in Indonesia’s Kasang Kulim Zoo after the man, identified as Hasan Arifin, violated the zoo’s safety rules by climbing over a barrier that normally separates the animals from the visitors in order to get a video.

