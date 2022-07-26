Watch: Girl attacked by spider monkeys in Mexican zoo

One might think that wild animals kept in a zoo enclosure will not be able to harm visitors. However, in a shocking video, a monkey in a zoo is seen grabbing a girl’s hair.

In the video, one can see a girl, who appears to be 11 or 12 years old, getting close to the wired wall that separates the monkeys from visitors.

ALSO READ | Penguins and otters in Japan refuse to eat cheap fish as zoo tries to tighten belt

However, a monkey somehow grabs hold of the girl’s hair and refuses to let go. Soon other visitors intervene and the monkey and the girl are separated. However, seconds later as the girl tries to walk away, two monkeys again catch hold of her hair but this time she moves quickly and gets free.

The monkeys in the video are identified as spider monkeys that are found in Central and South America. This video, originally posted online by TikTok user @greciadlg2 on July 24, was reportedly taken in a zoo in Mexico.

So far, the video has raked in over eight million views on TikTok and is being widely circulated on other social media platforms as well.

This clip comes weeks after a similar video that showed an orangutan grabbing a man’s leg went viral on social media. The incident took place in Indonesia’s Kasang Kulim Zoo after the man, identified as Hasan Arifin, violated the zoo’s safety rules by climbing over a barrier that normally separates the animals from the visitors in order to get a video.