Watch: Monkey performs first aid procedure on baby, wins hearts online 

When children encounter a problem, whether it is physical or mental, parents often come to their rescue. Instinctively, they come up with solutions.
While humans learn medical techniques to save lives, a monkey’s instinctual act to save its baby has won the appreciation of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.
A heartwarming clip showing a monkey trying to save its baby from upper airway obstructions has surfaced online and the animal’s caring act has won hearts.
Abdominal thrusts, also known as the Heimlich manoeuvre, is a first aid procedure used to treat upper airway obstructions by foreign objects.
Monkey does this perfectly to save its child.
The clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows the monkey holding its infant close and thrusting it. The procedure is being done on a concreted surface, in the backdrop of lush green hills.
Nanda noted that the monkey was performing a first aid procedure, used to treat upper airway obstructions by foreign objects. The procedure is known as Heimlich manoeuvre.
“Abdominal thrusts, also known as the Heimlich manoeuvre, is a first aid procedure used to treat upper airway obstructions by foreign objects. Monkey does this perfectly to save its child. Via SM,” Nanda tweeted.
The clip shared on Monday has garnered more than 44,800 views on Twitter. “Incredible.. How it’s responding to the situation to save a child.. It shows God blessed with knowledge and wisdom to all..” a user commented. Another user wrote, “Who taught them? None other than nature. A lot of things to learn if you look deeply at nature. Lots of love to mother and kid.”
