Monkey enters Ranchi wine shop, drinks liquor and falls asleep: WATCH

The unusual scene has since sparked a flurry of reactions online.

A bizarre incident in Ranchi has left locals amused after a monkey reportedly wandered into a wine shop in Ormanjhi’s Block Chowk and helped itself to a bottle of liquor before falling asleep inside the store.

The monkey reportedly entered the shop on Friday, catching the people there off guard. When the shopkeeper attempted to drive it out, the animal bit him, forcing him to back away. It then picked up a liquor bottle and drank from it before settling down inside the shop.

Soon, word of the unusual visitor spread and a crowd gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the sleeping monkey. A video recorded at the spot has since surfaced on social media, showing the animal lying peacefully inside the shop.