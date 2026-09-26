Monkey enters Ranchi wine shop, drinks liquor and falls asleep: WATCH

A bizarre incident in Ranchi has left locals amused after a monkey reportedly wandered into a wine shop in Ormanjhi’s Block Chowk and helped itself to a bottle of liquor before falling asleep inside the store.
The monkey reportedly entered the shop on Friday, catching the people there off guard. When the shopkeeper attempted to drive it out, the animal bit him, forcing him to back away. It then picked up a liquor bottle and drank from it before settling down inside the shop.
Soon, word of the unusual visitor spread and a crowd gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the sleeping monkey. A video recorded at the spot has since surfaced on social media, showing the animal lying peacefully inside the shop.
A man filming the incident can be heard claiming that the monkey is female and pregnant. He then points towards an empty liquor bottle and says that the monkey had consumed all of it.
VERY UNUSUAL! A monkey entered a wine 🍷shop in Ranchi’s Ormanjhi, allegedly drank alcohol from a bottle and then fell asleep inside the shop 😴
A rescue team arrived and safely removed the unexpected customer. 🐒 pic.twitter.com/Z6xs3vVNGb
— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 26, 2026
According to a report by india.com, a rescue team was called after the monkey fell asleep. The team reached the wine shop and worked to remove the animal safely before taking it to a secure location.
The unusual scene has since sparked a flurry of reactions online. “it’s tough being a monkey amongst modern humans these days,” wrote one user.
“Bro didn’t enter the wine shop to buy anything. He came straight for a free sample and a power nap,” another person commented.
A third user wrote, “Modern humans ke sath reh-reh kar bandar bhi full tension me lag raha hai! (Seems like staying with modern humans has made the monkey tense!)”.