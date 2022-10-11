‘Don’t let IIT take credit for it’: Monkey hitches a ride on deer’s back at Madras campus. Watch

Sometimes animals behave in such a quirky way that impresses netizens and is delightful to watch. This time, a monkey has intrigued internet users with its antics at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. The monkey was seen sitting on top of a spotted deer and travelling through the IIT Madras campus.

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares amazing wildlife content. The short clip shows the monkey sitting on top of the spotted deer. The deer keeps searching for grass in the premises of IIT Madras while the monkey enjoys its ride. The duo seems comfortable with each other as they take a turn outside a building amid chirping of birds.

Kaswan captioned the clip, “These monkeys are from IIT Madras. Clearly intelligent. Via @lonelyredcurl.” Further, Kaswan explained in the comments section that both the animals are mutually benefited from the act as monkeys get a ride and they alert the deer about predators in the jungle in return.

Watch the video here:

These monkeys are from IIT Madras. Clearly intelligent. Via @lonelyredcurl pic.twitter.com/dmH1n6m9Gj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 11, 2022

“Don’t let IIT take the credit for it. This phenomenon is true for wild also. Both species get mutual benefits from it. Monkeys get ride & in return they alert deers about predators in jungle,” Kaswan tweeted.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 10,700 views on Twitter. A user commented, “They seem to be so comfortable in each others company. Like best of friends. God bless.” Another user wrote, “Oh deer! The monkey is taking him for a ride.” A third user commented, “They are friends by Nature.”

The IIT Madras campus, located in Chennai, was earlier a part of the adjoining Guindy National Park. The campus spread across 617 acres is a protected forest, home to many species including spotted deer, bonnet macaque, monkeys, blackbuck etc. There are about 300 species of trees and plants. About 100 species of birds are also seen during different seasons in the campus. Migratory birds, including forest wagtail, pied crested cuckoo, golden oriole are spotted here, as per the IIT Madras website.