Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
‘An extra stretch for the baby’: Monkey clutches to two tree branches to let her child pass

The animal clutches to the branch with its hand while tightly gripping onto the other tree with its legs. It remains in between both the trees and the baby monkey comes forth and climbs on top of her.

monkey video, mother monkey helps child, mother monkey leaps on branch, viral video, indian expressThe adult monkey's act won the hearts of netizens.
‘An extra stretch for the baby’: Monkey clutches to two tree branches to let her child pass
Mothers tend to fiercely protect their children and ensure that they are safe. At times, they even risk their own lives to safeguard their offsprings. In such an expression of mother’s love, an adult monkey clinged to two tree branches and let its child pass while holding on to her. The video featuring the same is doing the rounds on social media.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows a monkey leaping onto the branch of a tree from another one. The animal clutches to the branch with its hand while tightly gripping onto the other tree with its legs. It remains in between both the trees and the baby monkey comes forth and climbs on top of her. As the baby monkey clings onto her, the adult monkey easily climbs on the other tree.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 9,000 views on Twitter. The adult monkey’s act won the hearts of netizens. A user commented, “What a capture of moment.” Another user wrote, “What an extra stretch for the baby.” A third user wrote, “Salutes for her confidence!”

In November last year, a clip showing a chimpanzee’s first meeting with its newborn two days after it underwent a C-section went viral on social media. The mother was left devastated after getting separated from her baby and promptly picked up her child after spotting the little one wrapped in cloth. She held her close to her bosom, leaving the person recording the video sobbing.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 09:27 IST
