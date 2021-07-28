‘Motherhood is tough’: Watch video of monkey struggling to give its little one a bath

Since being shared, the video has managed to garner over 2 lakh views and delighted many on the internet.

A video that is making rounds on the internet shows a monkey trying to give its little one a bath. The hilarious yet adorable video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The video showed the infant resisting as mama struggles to make it take a bath. At one point, the mother can be seen forcing her child into the water, and holding the kid down while splashing water.

“This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you,” Nanda wrote, while sharing the undated video on his Twitter feed.

Since being shared, the video has managed to garner over 2 lakh views and has delighted many on the internet. It also prompted a discussion on how difficult motherhood is, across species.

