Wednesday, July 28, 2021
‘Motherhood is tough’: Watch video of monkey struggling to give its little one a bath

“This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you," Nanda wrote, while sharing the undated video on his Twitter feed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2021 12:18:02 pm
Since being shared, the video has managed to garner over 2 lakh views and delighted many on the internet.

A video that is making rounds on the internet shows a monkey trying to give its little one a bath. The hilarious yet adorable video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The video showed the infant resisting as mama struggles to make it take a bath. At one point, the mother can be seen forcing her child into the water, and holding the kid down while splashing water.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to garner over 2 lakh views and has delighted many on the internet. It also prompted a discussion on how difficult motherhood is, across species.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

