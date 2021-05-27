scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Watch: Monitor lizard in water logged Kolkata street after cyclone ‘Yaas’

The now-viral video showed the monitor lizard casually strolling around an unidentified neighbourhood.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 12:08:55 pm
Cyclone yaas, yaas cyclone tornado, monitor lizard in Kolkata after cyclone yaas, monitor lizard in Kolkata viral video, monitor lizard spotted, west Bengal tornado videos, cyclone yaas videos, yaas weather updates, viral news, Trending news, Indian expressWhile the authenticity of the video is not confirmed, many expressed concern for the animal and shock over the sighting.

After Cyclone ‘Yaas’ wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal’s coastal district, a video has now emerged of a monitor lizard slowly making its way through a waterlogged street in Kolkata. The now-viral video showed the monitor lizard casually strolling around an unidentified neighbourhood.

Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Angusamy also took to Twitter sharing a video of the Monitor lizard spotted and requested residents of the area to not harm the animal.

“This Water or Bengal monitor lizard was spotted in Dum Dum, Kolkata after heavy rains from #CycloneYaas. If you see any wildlife, please inform the forest dept or district admin immediately. Do not try to catch it or try to kill the animal. A safe distance is always advisable,” Angusamy wrote, sharing the video.

Take a look here:

While the authenticity of the video is not confirmed, many expressed concern for the animal and shock over the sighting. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, At least four people were killed as several coastal towns of north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal were pounded by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’after it made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday, May 26.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm will weaken into a deep depression over southern Jharkhand and adjoining Odisha late on Thursday. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

