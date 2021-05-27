Watch: Monitor lizard in water logged Kolkata street after cyclone ‘Yaas’

While the authenticity of the video is not confirmed, many expressed concern for the animal and shock over the sighting.

After Cyclone ‘Yaas’ wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal’s coastal district, a video has now emerged of a monitor lizard slowly making its way through a waterlogged street in Kolkata. The now-viral video showed the monitor lizard casually strolling around an unidentified neighbourhood.

Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Angusamy also took to Twitter sharing a video of the Monitor lizard spotted and requested residents of the area to not harm the animal.

“This Water or Bengal monitor lizard was spotted in Dum Dum, Kolkata after heavy rains from #CycloneYaas. If you see any wildlife, please inform the forest dept or district admin immediately. Do not try to catch it or try to kill the animal. A safe distance is always advisable,” Angusamy wrote, sharing the video.

This Water or Bengal monitor lizard was spotted in Dum Dum, Kolkata after heavy rains from #CycloneYaas . If you see any wildlife, please inform the forest dept or district admin immediately. Do not try to catch it or try to kill the animal. A safe distance is always advisable 👍 pic.twitter.com/rnxvZud9pz — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) May 26, 2021

While the authenticity of the video is not confirmed, many expressed concern for the animal and shock over the sighting. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Whats the status now, is it in the safe place — Jagneet kaur (@kaur_jagneet) May 26, 2021

They never harm people unless provoked. In fact having one in rural areas is good because it eats snakes. I’ve come across a huge one at arm’s length while visiting the ruins of my maternal ancestral home in Munshiganj near Dhaka. Neither of us was afraid of the other. 🙂 — Abhijit (@abhijitc14) May 26, 2021

Poor thing ! I hope she was rescued — Geetanjali Singh (@anasazi02) May 26, 2021

Lizard is like …yeh kaha aa gye hum..yuhi saath saath chalte…😐 — Meg (@temperamental24) May 26, 2021

There are cases where the bite from monitor lizard has been lethal because of bacterial infection & many cases of organ failure has been reported. So yes, safe distance from any animal is advisable. Let the experts handle these. That way it’s a win-win for us & the wildlife 🙌 — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) May 26, 2021

Completely non venomous but we should keep distance from this because lizard's nail is very sharp and can be harmful — satya vijay pateriya (@Mp15Satya) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, At least four people were killed as several coastal towns of north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal were pounded by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’after it made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday, May 26.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm will weaken into a deep depression over southern Jharkhand and adjoining Odisha late on Thursday. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)