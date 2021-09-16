Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo reacts to Indian fan artworks: ‘They’ve made me look more beautiful’

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist has fans around the world hooked. As craze surrounding the Spanish thriller series continues in India, Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo from the series reacted to some of the love they have been receiving in form of fan artworks.

In a candid interaction for Netflix India, Úrsula Corberó, whose character Tokyo joins hands with The Professor among others to loot the bank, was moved by the creativity shown by desi artists around the country. From stunning sketches of Tokyo to graffiti of the Salvador Dali mask — the actor said it feels “surreal” to see such artworks from India.

Watch the full video here:

While reacting to a letter written by @Soothing_Secrets, Corberó was blown away by the artwork of @captainjoser, saying “it’s incredible”. Saying that she is flattered, the actor added: “they have made me look more beautiful, I must say.”

Corberó was left impressed after seeing the artwork by Mumbai-based artist, Tanya Eden. The artwork showed Tokyo holding a gun over a shoulder, exposing her face. Saying that she enjoys everything that has to do with colours and neons, Corberó said she loved the vibrant rendition of her dark character. “Moreover, they have made me look younger, which is always a good thing,” she added.

The actor next reacted to a drawing of Tokyo with Nairobi painted by FlawArt by Anshita. Remarking how Alba Flores always makes her look smaller, the painting left the actor grinning ear to ear.

Corberó loved illustrator Ayush Kalra’s desi rendition of Tokyo and Nairobi’s Bella Ciao and said, “This is super Indian”. Saying that she loves that the artwork, and it’s what Money Heist would look like, if it was set in India. She added, “It’s the best” commenting on the intricate details of their red outfits.

A veterinary doctor’s wall art from Assam of The Professor aka Álvaro Morte too impressed the actor. Saying that graffiti fascinates her, she added that she has seen other artworks from the country as well as people go there and take photos to tag her later.

Corberó was also speechless by the graffiti painted by students of Jadavpur University in Kolkata. Seeing ‘Vive la résistance!’ (Long live the resistance!) written on the wall, the artwork of the person wearing the Dali mask along with a red hood, imbibing the very essence of the show, she couldn’t help but smile. “It’s surreal to me that there are these walls in India”.

The video moved artists from around the country who were grateful to be acknowledged by Tokyo herself and created a buzz online.

However, it’s not the first time Money Heist has gotten everyone talking this month as part 1 of the fifth season was released. While Mumbai Police’s band enthralled all by playing show’s theme song ‘Bella Ciao’, a company in Rajasthan won the internet giving employees off on the release date to enjoy the show. Another group of artists used the theme song to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Pune.