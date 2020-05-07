‘Monkey Heist’: Video of animal damaging ATM in Delhi goes viral

The 40-second clip, features a monkey jumping and pulling on the cash dispensing machine. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The 40-second clip, features a monkey jumping and pulling on the cash dispensing machine. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A video of a ransacked ATM in Delhi’s South Avenue area going viral has netizens calling it the desi version of Netflix’s popular show ‘Money Heist’. However, the main culprit here is not a person but a monkey, who is seen fiddling with the cash dispensing machine.

The 40-second clip, which was tweeted by ANI, features a monkey jumping and meddling with the ATM. The animal eventually breaks open the machine before walking away.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH A monkey damages an ATM of State Bank of India in South Avenue area of Delhi. (Video source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/pZunh3h7Sy — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Viewed over 40,000 times, the video has prompted several reactions online, with many calling it the latest season of Spanish series ‘Money Heist’. “Trailer: Money Heist Season 5,” tweeted a user. “Monkey should be arrested for damaging the property,” another tweeted.

He didn’t want to steal!

He is showing that he is the RESISTANCE! 😎#MoneyHeist https://t.co/50mwV0sddA — Tejas (@TraJic_RoastEr) May 7, 2020

Money heist 5 https://t.co/6dt6SYq0uE — Udit Gautam (@UditGau79457416) May 7, 2020

Monkey should be arrested for damaging the property.😂😂😂 https://t.co/ak9vTJfQH4 — a b bajpai (@abbajpai1) May 6, 2020

Even a monkey understands the importance of cash during #Lockdown3..cash nai to kuch nai https://t.co/7aJsU0yIhj — vikash sharma (@Vikash_Sharmaa) May 6, 2020

Trailer: Money Heist Season 5 https://t.co/rYkS8Viinv — Humor Girl (@PoliticsHumour) May 6, 2020

