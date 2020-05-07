‘Monkey Heist’: Video of animal damaging ATM in Delhi goes viral

A video of a ransacked ATM in Delhi’s South Avenue area going viral has netizens calling it the desi version of Netflix’s popular show ‘Money Heist’. However, the main culprit here is not a person but a monkey, who is seen fiddling with the cash dispensing machine.
The 40-second clip, which was tweeted by ANI, features a monkey jumping and meddling with the ATM. The animal eventually breaks open the machine before walking away.
Viewed over 40,000 times, the video has prompted several reactions online, with many calling it the latest season of Spanish series ‘Money Heist’. “Trailer: Money Heist Season 5,” tweeted a user. “Monkey should be arrested for damaging the property,” another tweeted.
