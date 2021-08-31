Money Heist craze: Rajasthan firm gives employees the day off; CEO’s letter goes viral

Fans can’t wait for the new season of Money Heist to drop, so much so that a company in Rajasthan permitted its employees to take September 3 off and even declared it a “Netflix and Chill holiday”.

Earlier this month, the OTT platform had teased on Twitter: “Can we assume that 3rd September is a bank holiday? Money Heist day.”

And in response to this, Verve Logic, a Jaipur-based IT company, said, “Not sure about banks but we are definitely keeping a holiday on 3rd September! Jaldi Aao.. Jaldi Aao…”, while tagging Netflix.

The fifth season of Money Heist will release in two parts, the first of which will premier on the streaming platform for global audience this Friday.

While one may think these companies are just in it for the gimmicks, the CEO of the private firm even sent a letter to employees to formally announce the holiday. “We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know ‘Sometimes Moments of Chill be The Best Pills for Energy At Your Work,” the letter signed by CEO Abhishek Jain read.

“So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire caste,” he wrote.

Thanking employees for working through the pandemic and lauding them for their amazing ‘work from home’ attitude, he added: “We know after all the stress and hustle, ‘Ek Break toh Banta hai‘.” He even signed off with a nod to the show’s theme song saying, “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao“.

The letter garnered a lot of attention online and was even retweeted by Netflix India. Reacting to the announcement, the platform wrote: “We had our ‘bank work’ excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!”

We had our “bank work” excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic! 💯 https://t.co/2wb5c6MORm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2021

In fact, not just a holiday, Verve Logic also shared a full-day fun-filled streaming schedule, thanking netizens for all the love coming their way.

Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.!

Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be “Netflix & Chill Holiday” on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia– Please don’t end this one! “Kehdo Ye Juth Hai”❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9RmFbZPOi — Verve Logic (@VerveLogic) August 30, 2021

As the company won hearts online, many started to appeal to their respective companies, tagging their managers and bosses to give them the day off.

A similar incident happened earlier this month, when an employee applied for leaves in advance to watch the second season of Modern Love. The employer had shared the letter online, which even caught the attention of Amazon Prime Videos, the platform on which the show was released.

Aug 13 find us on leave too 🥰 https://t.co/zhgedcyZxd — tuck amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 4, 2021

In what is being dubbed as the final season of Money Heist, originally known as La Casa De Papel, the makers have promised incredible action, high voltage drama and unexpected twists. While the first part will air in September, fans have to wait till December to know how things end.