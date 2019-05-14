Mom’s suggestion note for her daughter’s fridge has desi fans emotional

Mothers’ are often known to walk the extra mile when it comes to their children. Whether it is to pamper them by making their favourite dish or by defending them when dad is furious. And sometimes, however small these gestures may be, they tend to leave children emotional, which is exactly what happened with a Twitter user @shrutithenaik when she found a loving note left by her mother.

Advertising

ALSO READ | NRI girl drinks in front of parents, their reaction has every desi kid say ‘relatable’

“Mom returned to India today and she left this on my fridge,” tweeted Naik as she shared a picture of a note that her mother had left. The note gave out details of the content that her mother had organised in her daughter’s fridge. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many responding to the post.

mom returned to india today and she left this on my fridge 😖😖😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/0URkT8dOdn — shooti (@shrutithenaik) May 12, 2019

While many could relate to Naik’s post, others were left quite emotional. “This is the most desi mom thing I ever saw,” read one of the many comments on the tweet.

This one fridge note has decimated all the senti Mothers Day ads I’ve seen since I woke up. Moms, quite literally, rule. — Ramki (@ramkid) May 12, 2019

Only thing missing in it is “Hence proved”. https://t.co/d19vH4duv5 — Raul. (@NeelaVodka) May 12, 2019

Love of mother for her children is unimaginable! 😍 https://t.co/JvLVbqd5BU — Doctor Strange! (@Dr_PradyTweetz) May 12, 2019

When I go home on vacations, my mom sneaks into my room early morning, switches on the geyser and leaves notes like this pic.twitter.com/evLb7jwfAc — Neelima Mahajan (@NeelimaMahajan) May 12, 2019

Ok this almost made me cry. Only a mother would do this. @somakrishna https://t.co/IRUTINQUp0 — juice (@juhipande) May 12, 2019