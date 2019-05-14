Toggle Menu
Mom’s suggestion note for her daughter’s fridge has desi fans emotional

The note gave out details of the content that her mother had organised in her daughter's fridge. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many responding to the post.

Mothers’ are often known to walk the extra mile when it comes to their children. Whether it is to pamper them by making their favourite dish or by defending them when dad is furious. And sometimes, however small these gestures may be, they tend to leave children emotional, which is exactly what happened with a Twitter user @shrutithenaik when she found a loving note left by her mother.

“Mom returned to India today and she left this on my fridge,” tweeted Naik as she shared a picture of a note that her mother had left. The note gave out details of the content that her mother had organised in her daughter’s fridge. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many responding to the post.

While many could relate to Naik’s post, others were left quite emotional. “This is the most desi mom thing I ever saw,” read one of the many comments on the tweet.

