Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan and VVS Laxman meet former India coach John Wright in New Zealand. See pics

If you grew up in the 1990s or early 2000s and were a fan of cricket, then you must be familiar with John Wright. The former New Zealand cricketer was the coach of the Indian team from 2000 to 2005, a fairly successful period for India as they reached the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup and won a home Test series 2-1 against Australia in 2001.

The period also saw the rise of many young Indian players like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, and Zaheer Khan, among others, under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly who was the Indian team captain at the time. Why are we suddenly talking about that era? Well, in a blast from the past, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif along with Zaheer Khan and VVS Laxman ran into the former coach in New Zealand and posted photos on Twitter.

Also Read | German consul shares video of Indian colleagues teaching German counterparts how to play cricket. Watch

Kaif shared photos of everyone posing with Wright and also shared how they pulled his leg for driving a 20-year-old car.

“Look who we met in New Zealand. Warm, wise and humble Mr John Wright. We recalled old days, shared life updates and pulled his leg. Coach time to sell your 20-year-old car now,” he tweeted.

See the post below:

Look who we met in New Zealand. Warm, wise and humble Mr John Wright. We recalled old days, shared life updates and pulled his leg. Coach time to sell your 20-year-old car now. pic.twitter.com/Fo5ci10tDK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 29, 2022

“Our whole nation loves n admire John Wright best wishes for him always,” commented a social media user. “Amazing tenure John Wright had as the coach of India,” said another. “He is a indeed a great personality,” shared a third.

Another user shared an iconic photograph of Team India from that era.

Wright also coached the New Zealand team from 2010 to 2012. He had a successful stint with IPL side Mumbai Indians in 2013 when they won that edition of the tournament.