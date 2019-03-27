Toggle Menu
After PM Modi delays ‘Mission Shakti’ announcement, social media plays guessing game

"India has established its name as a space superpower. On March 27, some time ago, India achieved something remarkable. India shot down a low-orbit satellite in three minutes. With Mission Shakti, India is now the fourth nation in the world to be a Space Superpower," PM Modi said.

Narendra Modi addresses nation, anti satellite missile , Narendra Modi, elections 2019. Narendra Modi speech, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
The announcement was not what many expected, and netizens were quick to express the same with memes and jokes (Source: Twitter)

Social media was abuzz with speculation with many wondering what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would say in his address to the nation today at noon. As people eagerly waited for the “important message”, some of them went ahead and predicted the outcome, including J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who tweeted, “He’s declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying”.

However, in his announcement, Modi congratulated the rare achievement of the country and the people involved in “Mission Shakti” in which a low-orbit satellite was successfully shot down using an Anti-Satellite missile.

Here are some of the many reactions to PM Modi’s address trending on social media with hashtag #PMAddressToNation.

