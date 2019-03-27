After PM Modi delays ‘Mission Shakti’ announcement, social media plays guessing game

Social media was abuzz with speculation with many wondering what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would say in his address to the nation today at noon. As people eagerly waited for the “important message”, some of them went ahead and predicted the outcome, including J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who tweeted, “He’s declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying”.

However, in his announcement, Modi congratulated the rare achievement of the country and the people involved in “Mission Shakti” in which a low-orbit satellite was successfully shot down using an Anti-Satellite missile.

“India has established its name as a space superpower. On March 27, some time ago, India achieved something remarkable. India shot down a low-orbit satellite in three minutes. With Mission Shakti, India is now the fourth nation in the world to be a Space Superpower,” PM Modi said.

Here are some of the many reactions to PM Modi’s address trending on social media with hashtag #PMAddressToNation.

A photographer took pictures of Indians before and after Modiji’s announcement. #PMAddressToNation pic.twitter.com/UUX4lluVTY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2019

Modiji about to address nation on an important message about youth’s addiction to Pubg. 😜#PMAddressToNation — Shreejon Biyani 🇮🇳 (@ShreejonBiyani) March 27, 2019

#PMAddressToNation All notes are banned from today only digital transactions — Siddharth (@Sid1582) March 27, 2019

My sources say, reason for the delay is this. 👇🏾 #PMAddressToNation pic.twitter.com/dJfgxZTVQj — UncouthVillageYouth (@UncthVllgeYouth) March 27, 2019

Modi: Today we have demon…

Everyone: AAAArgh! Panic! Let’s go to ATM.

Modi: …strated a new space weapon.

Everyone: Aaaah! Okay, okay, carry on. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 27, 2019