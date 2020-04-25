Mizoram’s ‘cyclonic storm dancer’ is back, this time with Samurai moves!

Wielding swords this time man was seen braving heavy rains in windy weather inspired by samurai films. (Source: Jeremy L Ralte/ Instagram) Wielding swords this time man was seen braving heavy rains in windy weather inspired by samurai films. (Source: Jeremy L Ralte/ Instagram)

A man from Mizoram had recently taken social media by storm with his dancing skills during a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm. And as heavy showers returned to the northeastern state, the Aizawl guy is back with another video but he upped his ante this time.

While last time he took on the cyclonic rainfall grooving to Micheal Jackson’s song, this time he flaunted off ninja moves, with a plastic sword to popular music by Japanese shamisenist musicians. Inspired by Samurai movies, 27-year-old Jeremy L Ralte was seen doing some cool moves with the swords wearing something similar to a kimono to get the true feel.

With some kicks and jumps to Yoshida Brothers’ ‘Ibuki’ music, the man is seen braving the heavy showers on his roof and having some fun. “After watching a Samurai movie. Getting ready for the apocalypse • Lockdown almost over. Stay strong people. Have a safe weekend,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

After his first video went viral the resident from McDonald Hill area in Zarkawt told indianexpres.com, his intention for doing the video was quite simple. “I was really really bored(with all the quarantine). Then the storm came…so I thought why not. Then, this rough storm seems like this rough year 2020. Besides, I kinda love bad weather,” Ralte said over the telephone. Saying that it was his own idea, he didn’t expect it to get this viral.

Now, he surely is enjoying his new-found fame and people on social media too have been demanding more of his quirky videos.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd