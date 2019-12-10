Follow Us:
Mizoram volleyball player breastfeeds baby during half-time, image goes viral online

Soon, the photo of the young mother who represents the Serchhip District in the state started circulating online with people saluting her spirits.

breastfeeding, player mom breastfeeding on filed, mizoram player breastfeeding baby, mizoram state games 2019, Tuikum volleyball team, viral news, good news, indian express People are now saluting the young mom for showing how to ace both roles as a mother and a player.

A poignant image of a volleyball player breastfeeding her baby during half-time of a match is inspiring people online. The powerful scene captured at the ongoing Mizoram State Games 2019 and now her photo is going viral online, as many lauded her steering change to normalise breastfeeding in public.

Lalventluangi, who plays for the Tuikum constituency was seen breastfeeding her seventh-month-old baby as the image was captured on the first day of the gaming event in Aizawl on Monday. Soon, the photo of the young mother who represents the Serchhip District in the state started circulating online with people saluting her spirits.

Here’s the viral photo:

With a few hours, the picture also caught the eye of the Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte, who while saluting the mother announced to reward her with Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation.

Many people lauded her people lauding her for her attitude of dedication and courage taking along twin responsibilities of a sportswoman and motherhood in her stride. With many “saluting” her online, people dubbed it as greatest example of mother’s love and how women can ace both their professional and personal life.

Earlier, in 2018, a hockey player spoke about the stigma and shame attached to women breastfeeding in public and went viral for doing the same in the locker-room during a match.

