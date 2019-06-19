Mizoram school students’ tearful farewell to principal is now a viral video

“Don’t go sir, please stay with us.” The premises of the Government Mizo High School in Aizawl was filled with sobbing students Monday as they bid farewell to their headmaster, Lalram Mawia. The stirring scene captured on video has since gone viral on social media.

Mawia has been transferred to the Government Piang Hleia High School, after serving as the headmaster of Government Mizo High School for 11 years — an institution he was a student of in the 1980s.

“In 1987, I started teaching Chemistry and Maths in this school,” Mawia told indianexpress.com.

In 2003, he was posted to another school as headmaster, before he was brought back to take charge in the Government Mizo High School in 2008. Ever since, apart from discharging his duties as the headmaster, he has been teaching Chemistry, and moral and health education to the Class IX and X students of the school.

Two days after the tearful farewell, Mawia is still trying to understand what evoked that response to the news of his departure.

“All around me, they were crying, It was very heartbeaking,” he said, “I have always told my colleagues to respect their students. ‘Respect your teachers’ is an adage one hears very often, but students must be respected too. Maybe they understood that I respected them.”

Mawia, who has been teaching for 32 years now, admitted that he is a disciplinarian.

“It is not like I never scolded them. But maybe they could see that even those actions were done out of love. I want to guide them to be successful and I love my children,” he said.

On Wednesday, as a new headmaster assumed office in the Government Mizo High School, while Mawia officially took charge as the headmaster of the Government Piang Hleia High School.