‘Leading from the front’: Mizoram minister earns praise after photo of him mopping hospital floor goes viral

The photo of him mopping the hospital floor has gone viral on different social media platforms. (Source: @DDNews_aizawl/ Twitter)

A photo of a patient mopping the floor in a hospital ward has taken social media by storm, reason being the man in the picture is a minister in Mizoram. Saying no to VIP culture, R Lalzirliana, state’s power and electricity minister is earning plaudits for leading by example.

Lalzirliana, wearing a hospital gown was seen cleaning the floors with a mop at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) hospital, where he is currently admitted after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

According to East Mojo, the minister, his wife and their son were in home isolation initially. However, on May 12 they were shifted to the state’s lone dedicated COVID-19 hospital when Lalzirliana showed a sudden drop in oxygen level.

The photo of him taken on Friday quickly went viral online. The 71 year-old leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF) said his intention wasn’t to embarrass the hospital staff.

He told the local news outlet that he had called for a sweeper to clean the ward as it was “messy”. As the sweeper couldn’t respond to his call, he decided to do it himself.

“Sweeping, mopping the floors or performing household chores are no new jobs to me. I used to do it at home and other places when it was required to do so,” the minister said, adding that he did not keep himself above others for being a minister.

“My motive in mopping the floors was not to embarrass the nurses or doctors but I want to educate and lead others by setting an example,” he told new agency PTI.

Assuring all that he was not doing better after a two-day stay in a mini-intensive care unit, he added that he did not like a special or VIP treatment as a minister. “We are fine here. The medical staff and nurses are taking good care of us,” he said.

Netizens praised him, hoping others can get inspired by him too and embody what public services really means. However, many noted that his actions weren’t that surprising as in the past many political figures from the state have gone viral for doing such good deeds.

And the best part is that he he unaware that some one is clicking his photo. A sign of a good leader. God bless him. — Pseudo NYM (@Cartoonist_JB) May 15, 2021

God Bless!

A big ask for our politicians to be good human beings, is it! :( — Manmeet (@manmeet_n) May 15, 2021

Dignity of labour, a way of life with North East India. Salute Sir. — 🇮🇳 अजीत অজীত Ajit (@the_ajitsingh) May 15, 2021

superb example..wish others could follow — Because world is in me (@MoushumiMaiti) May 15, 2021

So proud of you sir.

You inspire a billion.

🙏 — Rajendra Patri (@PatriRajendra) May 15, 2021

Thank you Lalziliana ji for leading from the front — Sandeep (@s_makhar) May 15, 2021

Great. Shows culture of Mizoram — Veer Bhadra (@kartikeyaBhakt) May 15, 2021

Highly impressive. Actions speak louder than words. Hope others are motivated too. https://t.co/Fm3XkXG4rM — Sanjay Uniyal (@SanjayUniyal03) May 15, 2021

With an assumption that this is not for politics, such humility is needed from our current ruling political class! https://t.co/pRlt4vM7xX — Bhargab Dutta (@bhargab_d) May 15, 2021

When will majority of us become like him.Hats off to the power minister of Mizoram. https://t.co/4wRArlNaAX — Dr.Alok (@alokaadi) May 14, 2021

He Is R Lalzirliana, The Power Minister Of #Mizoram, Who Was Seen Mopping The Floor Of The Covid Ward Where He Is Recovering After Testing Positive. Can We Expect Any Such Thing From Leaders Of Other Parts Of India? Northeast Always Leads With An Example.#Aizawl #Northeast pic.twitter.com/dAFLQprb0g — 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) May 15, 2021

However, this isn’t the first time he created a buzz online for cleaning. The minister had once cleaned and mopped the floor at Mizoram house in Delhi during his visit to the capital in the past.