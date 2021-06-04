Mizo girl wows all as she aces the keepy-uppy challenge wearing heels

While most people find it hard to walk or dance in a pair of stilettos, one girl from Mizoram has set the internet on fire as she played football wearing high heels. Now, video of the girl’s take on the viral keepy-uppy challenge has left everyone mesmerised online.

The talented footballer, Cindy Remruatpuii, from Aizawal, is seen juggling the ball with her feet, all the while wearing black kitten heels. The Instagram Reel, set to NEFFEX’s ‘Grateful’, has wowed many online as they wonder over her ability to control the football, ensuring it doesn’t touch the ground even once.

Watch the video here:

While the keepy-uppy challenge with a toilet paper rolls was a major #StayAtHome trend kickstarted by major footballers around the globe, the 14-year-old took the challenge to a whole new level.

Talking to Indian Express, the Class X student, who has played in many state and national-level championships, including the prestigious Subroto Cup, said football is her greatest passions. “I’ve played football since childhood. I don’t know how old I was when I start playing,” said Cindy, whose father is a football coach.

Asked why she took up the famous quarantine challenge, the talented teenager said she thought her video might inspire others. “I wanted to try it in a different way so that I might inspire people to do the same. Also, I wanted to show that everyone can play football whether it is a girl or a boy,” the girl, who looks up to American footballer Alex Morgan, added.

The video got a wider attention when Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte shared it on his official handles, and lauded Cindy. Royte, who was elected from Aizawl East-II in the 2018 Assembly polls, spoke about the talented girl from his constituency on social media. The minister who is also the President of Aizawl FC wrote: “Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone!”

A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing ‘How its done’. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

The video earned plaudits not just on Instagram but other platforms as well, with people praising her for showing ‘how it’s done’.