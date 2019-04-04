Mizoram boy receives appreciation certificate for innocent gesture towards injured chick

A few days after his innocent gesture towards a chick he ran over went viral, the 6-year-old boy from Mizoram received a ‘Word of Appreciation’ certificate from his school for the good deed. On Tuesday, a picture of the little boy, Derek C Lalchhanhima, holding an injured chick uploaded by a Facebook user, Sanga Says went viral on the internet.

Advertising

“This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour’s chicken with his cycle. He took the chicken, ran to the nearest hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I’m laughing and crying all at the same time),” read the post.

The post, which instantly went viral with over 87 thousand shares, was flooded with comments by people praising the little boy and his innocence.

Along with the award, Derek was also presented with the Tawlhloh Puan, which in traditional Mizo practice is an honour given to those who have exemplified extraordinary courage.

Advertising

However, the Class one student, who studies at the St. Pio school, Sairang, can barely make sense of his overnight fame. “After the award, people are teasing him, saying, ‘You have now become a celebrity’. He didn’t even understand that and asked me, ’Mom, what is a celebrity?’” Derek’s mother, Lalnunpuii, told the indianexpress.com

“He did it out of the innocence of his heart. When he first came to us, we just laughed, never expecting it to become national news or that people will appreciate his action so much,” she added.

(With inputs from John Zothansanga from Aizawl)