Mizoram boy accidentally runs over chicken, takes it to hospital with all the money he had

People can’t stop gushing over the picture of a little boy, who tried to save his neighbour’s chick after he accidentally ran over it with his bicycle. The photo of the boy from Sairang, Mizoram was shared on Facebook by a user named Sanga Says along with the caption explaining the incident.

“This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour’s chicken with his cycle. He took the chicken, ran to the nearest hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I’m laughing and crying all at the same time),” read the post.

In the picture, which has now gone viral with over one lakh likes and 76 thousand shares, shows the little boy holding the injured chicken in one hand and the money in the other. While many found the boy’s gesture extremely innocent, others could not stop praising the responsible boy.